Tata Harrier, Safari Score 5 Star Safety – Launch Price Rs 15.5 Lakh

New Tata Harrier and Safari have been crash tested by Global NCAP – Both have scored a 5 star safety rating

To catch up with rivals that have an extended equipment list, Tata Motors has introduced the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari. Prices of new Harrier start from Rs 15.5 lakh and that of new Safari start from Rs 16.2 lakh, ex-sh.

Harrier, Safari facelifts – New look, improved features

Since their launch, Harrier and Safari have been appreciated for their dominating street presence. The facelift versions bring a refreshed profile and add an extra dose of sportiness. They utilize the new design language that Tata is implementing across its portfolio. The primary inspiration is the Curvv concept that is expected to reach production stage in 2024. The new design language has already been implemented with new Nexon and Nexon EV.

Tata’s new design language finds applicability with both ICE and electric powertrains. This is a proactive move to ensure a seamless transition when Harrier and Safari get their electric versions in the future. Curvv concept will also have ICE and electric powertrain options. Across all these Tata SUVs, one can notice the focus on achieving a futuristic look and feel. Just a glance at these SUVs gives the impression that these are hi-tech machines with advanced features.

Some of the key highlights of Harrier facelift and Safari facelift include new headlamps, LED DRLs, light bar, sequential turn indicators, grille and bumper. Some new exciting colour options are on offer. It includes Sunlit Yellow for Harrier and Cosmic Gold for Safari. A new set of 19-inch alloy wheels with sporty aero inserts are available. At rear, the SUVs get interconnected LED tail lamps.

A number of major upgrades are on the inside. It includes a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-JBL speakers, voice assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights, customizable themes and front arm rest with cooled storage. Safari gets both 1st and 2nd row ventilated seats. Just like new Nexon, updated Harrier and Safari will be getting the new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo.

Harrier, Safari facelifts to offer improved safety – 5 star Global NCAP

It is a general perception that Tata cars are safe and built to last. And there’s evidence in the form of high Global NCAP safety ratings for cars like Tiago, Punch and Nexon. However, Harrier and Safari were yet to prove their crash test credentials. But not anymore. They too have been crash tested. Scoring 5 star safety rating.

Tata Motors has always shown unparalleled commitment towards vehicular safety. The results of the relentless safety pursuit for Tata’s flagship SUV twins are in, revealing a stellar 5 star crash rating by Global NCAP as per revised 2022 crash protocols. Global NCAP assessed Tata’s flagship SUVs based on voluntary nomination. The crash tests for Safari and Harrier marks some of the final results for Global NCAP campaign ahead of Bharat NCAP activation in the coming months.

Global NCAP tested Safari and Harrier for frontal and side impact protection, as well as electronic aids, adult and child occupant protection and pedestrian protection. Tested model was a 5-door SUV weighing 2,119 kg and dedicated for Indian market. With the Safari and Harrier facelifts, Tata made 6 airbags, seat belt reminders, ESC, ABS, EBD and many other safety features as standard fitment across the variant lineup. Tested car was also compatible with UN 129 and GTR9 pedestrian protection systems too.

Tata Harrier and Safari score 5 star safety rating ?????????? pic.twitter.com/uCjy4ZPWnV — RushLane (@rushlane) October 17, 2023

Stellar crash safety performance

In adult occupant safety, Tata Safari and Harrier scored a total of 33.05 points, which is impressive considering max ceiling is 34 points. Where child occupant protection is concerned, Tata Safari and Harrier scored 45 points, off the max achievable 49 points. The body shell was rated as stable and the tests yielded mostly good and adequate protection for adult occupants. Except for marginal protection for driver’s chest in side pole impact test. Safari and Harrier scored 15.047 points in frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16 points in side movable deformable barrier test.

In child occupant safety assessment, Harrier and Safari registered 24/24 points in dynamic score, 12/12 points in CRS installation score and 9/13 points in vehicle assessment score. All of these combined, Tata deemed its safety credentials across the lineup, starting from 4 star rating with Tiago and Tigor and 5 star with Nexon, Altroz, Punch and now launched Harrier and Safari flagship SUVs.

Harrier and Safari pack in new safety equipment such as 7-airbags, advanced ESP with 17 functions and 11 ADAS features. In the crash tests, Harrier and Safari will also benefit from the robust OMEGARC platform. It is a derivative of Land Rover’s D8 platform.