Upcoming New Diesel Cars, SUVs Launches – Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, MG, Skoda

The year 2024 will see a host of new car launches – In this post we talk about upcoming diesel cars and SUVs

Diesel engines are usually associated with higher emissions and face strictest and stringent norms. BS6 Phase I and BS6 Phase II were considered to be graveyards for diesel engines and many powertrains did meet their demise. However, diesel engines still exist and manufacturers are still hooking on to these oil-burners to cater diesel-heads like myself.

Upcoming Diesel Cars Worth Waiting For

Mahindra’s portfolio is the most diesel heavy, followed by Tata, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and MG. Every single Mahindra ICE vehicle comes equipped with a diesel engine option. If you don’t consider KUV100, that is. Surprisingly, KUV100 is still live on the company’s website, for some reason, but you can’t book a test drive for the same.

OEMs with petrol-only portfolios like Skoda are contemplating introducing diesel engines back. But which other upcoming cars are launching with a diesel engine? Let’s take a look.

1. Tata Curvv – Compact SUV

Tata’s love for diesel engines is evident because Altroz diesel exists. Recently launched Harrier and Safari are diesel only. Nexon is the only other diesel offering. With Tata axing the 1.05L diesel engine, Tiago and Tigor have been devoid of a diesel powertrain for a very long time.

Upcoming Curvv compact SUV will be launched electric and diesel powertrains, followed by turbo petrol on a later date. This will be the same 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine with 113 bhp and 260 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AMT. This coupe-style SUV might prove to be the most stylish offering in its segment wowing the customers.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Operating the largest diesel vehicle portfolio in India, Mahindra is set to introduce a couple of new vehicles. Some of these vehicles are long awaited. XUV300 facelift is likely to be one of the most wildly designed sub 4m SUV when launched with most design attributes lifted from upcoming BE range.

The 1.5L turbo diesel will continue in the same state of tune – 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Gearbox options will be the same 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. There’s rumours of an Aisin-sourced autobox as well. Exteriors will see a major overhaul along with an interior glam-up.

3. Mahindra Thar 5-Door (Armada)

This is one of the most highly-anticipated launches from Mahindra and will cater to lifestyle enthusiasts. 5-Door model will bring practicality to the table and get a much higher road presence. The 2.2L turbo diesel engine will continue duties. Owing to the larger size, there could be a different engine tune from the 3-Door model’s 130 bhp and 300 Nm.

Thar 5-Door will feature a slight exterior design refresh that might make it to 3-Door model as a facelift. On the inside, Mahindra is throwing in a lot more technology and features than what it did with 3-Door model.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

This might not be a highly awaited model, but is long overdue. The three-row 9-seater version of Bolero Neo is basically a rebadged TUV300 Plus with the same 2.2L diesel engine as other Mahindra SUVs. In this application, Mahindra might tune the engine to generate around 130 bhp and 300 Nm, similar to current 3-Door Thar.

5. Skoda Superb

Yup! Skoda Superb is set to launch in the Asian subcontinent again in the recently revealed 4th gen avatar. Skoda will bring Superb to India via CBU route and will feature a diesel engine. This 2.0L oil burner will churn out either 150 bhp or 190 bhp, mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. Launch will probably happen by the end of 2024.

6. Hyundai Alcazar

All new styling and equipment updates that Hyundai gave to Creta facelift, we expect the same to feature on Alcazar facelift. That said, Hyundai might reserve a slightly distinct fascia for Alcazar like was the case with current Alcazar and pre-facelift Creta. Same dashboard with dual screens, ADAS suite and other feature updates are noteworthy. The 1.5L diesel engine will continue to make 113 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to 6MT and 6AT gearbox options.

7. Force Gurkha 5-Door

Gurkha 5-Door is surprisingly still due for launch and testing for the same is still underway. Force Gurkha 5-Door will rival Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Jimny 5-Door. Extreme off-roading, front and rear mechanically locking differentials are Gurkha’s main strengths. Force only has one 2.6L diesel engine and is employed on all of its CVs and PVs. We hope Gurkha 5-Door gets a more powerful tune than the 3-Door model’s 115 bhp and 350 Nm.

8. MG Gloster Facelift

The biggest vehicle on this list is the MG Gloster and is the most luxurious as well. Poised to be the king of D2 SUV space, MG Gloster currently has Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MUX to rival. Gloster Facelift is basically a rebadged LDV D90 and will feature much larger dimensions and a revised fascia. The same 2.0L diesel will continue duties offered in either single turbo (158 bhp and 373 NM) or twin-turbo (213 bhp and 478 Nm) configs.