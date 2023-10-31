New Tata Harrier, Safari Vs MG Hector, Hector Plus – Which Offers Better VFM?

Mid-size SUV space is currently the talk of the town, as Tata Motors launched Harrier and Safari facelifts

Both these SUVs are now starkly better than before, packing more tech, features and creature comforts. That said, MG revised its Hector twins earlier this year with a major interior overhaul. But which of these SUVs offer a better overall ownership package?

New Tata Harrier/Safari Vs MG Hector Twins

Tata Harrier facelift starts from Rs. 15.49 lakh, Safari from Rs. 16.19 lakh, whereas MG Hector starts from Rs. 14.99 lakh and Hector Plus from Rs. 17.9 lakh (all prices ex-sh). MG’s base variants come equipped with a petrol engine, while Tata’s flagship duo are diesel only. In terms of size, Hector Plus is the longest of this bunch, offering more comfort and space.

Hector offers one of the most premium interiors in the segment. Seats are plush and offer top notch comfort. Cabin is loaded with the latest in tech and features. It gets the largest in segment 14-inch infotainment screen, while Tata offers a 12.3-inch horizontal infotainment screen.

With the recent facelift, Tata has come a long way in matching features and creature comforts of Harrier and Safari with those of its rivals. There has been an uplift in cabin packaging with Tata’s flagship duo too, whereas MG has been known to make better interiors from the start.

The game of engines, gearboxes and features

If you want a petrol mid-size SUV, the debate ends here with MG taking prominence. MG’s 1.5L turbo petrol is on offer with both a 6-speed manual and a CVT. With diesel variants, however, MG still doesn’t have an automatic option and is less likely to offer one in the future as well. Both Hector twins along with Harrier and Safari share the same 2.0L diesel engine. Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts offer both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.

Hector Smart Pro variant is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh and comes with Sunroof, 6 way power seats, 14” screen, 8 speakers, wireless charger, front parking sensors and much more! Top of the line fully loaded (diesel manual ex-sh) Hector variant is priced from Rs 21.91 lakh while the Harrier top variant is priced at Rs 25.04 lakh. Hector gives more value which gives it an upper hand in terms of maintenance costs, features and luxury.

Safety and After sales

MG ADAS suite is reserved only for petrol variants. Harrier and Safari offer ADAS with a diesel engine, on their top as well as mid-spec trims. Recently, Tata Harrier and Safari scored 5 star safety rating, while Hector twins are yet to be crash tested. MG Hector too has a strong build, as has been seen in the real life accidents shared by the owners.

In addition, MG Motor offers a lot more premium and satisfying customer experience during both sales and after-sales. In a survey by J.D. Power, MG Motor featured as No 1 in sales satisfaction index. On the other hand, Tata Motors has built quite a negative rep, where ownership and after-sales experience are concerned. All of these combined, put MG in a slightly better position than Tata, making Hector and Hector Plus marginally better cars to live with for most of the buyers in the segment.