MG Planning New Micro EV For India? – Design Patent Filed

With successful launch of Comet EV, MG Motor may be looking to strengthen its position in micro-EV segment by introducing new models

Having the first-mover advantage and offering a comprehensive range of features, Comet EV has been able to attract quite a few buyers. In June 2023, Comet EV was the second bestselling MG car in India.

Sensing more opportunities in this segment, MG Motor seems to be planning to expand options available to consumers. A patent filed recently reveals the design of a new small EV. It appears to be a derivative of the Baojun Yep electric mini-SUV sold in the Chinese market.

MG Motor new micro-EV design patent filed

As compared to the super-compact and cute-looking MG Comet EV, the new MG small EV has a more rugged profile. It has the silhouette of a conventional SUV, although dimensions are dwarfed. However, Baojun Yep is bigger than Comet EV in all dimensional aspects. Yep is 3,381 mm long, 1,685 mm wide and 1,721 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,110 mm. In comparison, Comet EV measures 2,974 x 1,505 x 1,640 (L x W x H). Wheelbase is 2,010 mm.

MG’s new design patent reveals quite a few similarities with Baojun Yep. It would be safe to assume that the new EV is likely to be a rebadged version of Baojun Yep. Some of the key highlights include a boxy design, rectangular front grille, square LED headlights, rugged bumper and flat bonnet with sharp carvings. Side profile is distinguishable with its protruding wheel arches, thick cladding, long suspension travel, blacked-out A pillar and functional roof rails.

While Comet EV impresses with its radical design, the new Baojun Yep based EV could appeal to folks who are looking for a ride with a dominating street presence. With more space on the inside, MG’s new EV will come across as a more practical choice. Baojun Yep has minimalistic interior design, which enhances the sense of available space. It has two large screens and some conventional control buttons below the central AC vents.

MG new EV range, specs

Performance numbers of MG’s new EV are likely to be the same as that of Baojun Yep EV. It is equipped with a 28.1 kWh battery pack that supplies power to a single electric motor installed on the rear axle. It generates 67 bhp of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Claimed range is 303 km. Top speed is 100 kmph. It is possible that Yep EV could get a dual-motor variant in the future.

Recently, it was revealed that Baojun Yep could be equipped with a range-extending small ICE engine. This could be introduced across both new and existing vehicles, as an optional feature. It is being speculated that the ICE engine could be a single-cylinder unit, generating around 13.5 bhp of peak power. It could add around 80 km to Yep’s range. Fuel carrying capacity could be 5 to 10 litres. MG’s new small EV could be launched in 2025. It will be positioned above the Comet EV. MG is likely to follow an aggressive pricing strategy for the new EV, just like Comet EV.