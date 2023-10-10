MG Yep 5-Door Confirmed For Early 2024 – The One For India?

A bigger battery along with a dual-motor layout may be on the cards for upcoming MG Yep 5-door version

Lifestyle off-road SUV genre was completely turtled in India. Since Mahindra launched new Thar, this segment has seen a new life. However, trends are quickly shifting towards 5-door lifestyle off-roaders. MG is bringing an electric mini SUV to India, sold as Baojun Yep in China. Now, SGMW Deputy General Manager has confirmed that Yep 5-door SUV will launch in early 2024.

MG Yep 5-Door Confirmed

Suzuki Jimny, which was on sale globally in just a 3-door layout, never launched in India. Instead, Maruti Suzuki launched 5-door version which is the sole option. Rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are spawning 5-door versions of themselves too. This is a clear indication of demand and market reception for 5-door lifestyle vehicles.

So, upcoming mini electric SUV in India from MG, can follow a similar strategy as Jimny. For starters, Baojun Yep SUV is made by SAIC-GM-Wuling conglomerate that has extensive badge engineering practices. For example, Wuling Air EV is sold in India under MG brand as Comet and an electric SUV based on a similar platform is on the cards for India.

This points towards Baojun Yep SUV that is currently sold in a 3-door layout. SAIC-GM-Wuling Deputy General Manager, Zhou Jinkai, has confirmed a 5-door version of Yep is slated to launch in China in early 2024 and there is a probability of this being the sole version to make it to India, instead of 3-door version.

As of now, Baojun Yep SUV is a 3381 mm long, 1685 mm wide and 1721 mm tall EV that boasts a 2110 mm long wheelbase. It has a ground clearance of 150 mm, owing to floor-mounted batteries. It has a 28 kWh battery, coupled with a single motor that generates 67 bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque.

What to expect from 5-door model?

For starters, we don’t expect Yep’s pickup version to launch in India. Current 3-door model in China claims a 303 km (CLTC certified) range on a single charge and costs between CNY 79,800 and CBY 89,900 (Rs. 9 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh). We would wager that the 5-door model measures close to 4m in length and a slight increase in wheelbase. Bigger wheels for better ground clearance are likely too.

Bigger battery will definitely be on the cards for the company and there may be a dual-motor AWD layout too. In terms of interiors, we may see multiple elements shared with MG Comet like dual touchscreen infotainment screens, proper 4 seats and a decently sized boot. The boot-lid mounted display for personalization makes less sense in India and we wouldn’t count on it.

The L2 LingXi ADAS suite developed by DJI might make it Indian model too. MG can be the first in India to implement a range-extending ICE generator to cut down on range anxiety or that space under its bonnet will be utilised as a mini refrigerator. Pricing will be between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh.