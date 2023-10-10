New Mahindra Thar Spied With LED Headlight, Circular LED DRLs Like G-Wagon

Spotted frequently on road tests in recent months, Thar 5-door is expected to be launched in early 2024

Second-gen Thar has proved to be a spectacular success owing to its classy styling and robust performance. Consumers have shown even more interest in the affordable 2WD version that was launched earlier this year in January. Thar seems primed to score a hat-trick when the 5-door version is launched.

Thar 5-door spotted – All-LED lighting

There has been a trend where many existing Thar owners have gotten LED headlamps installed in their vehicle. These are not only visually appealing, but also provide better illumination. Across the industry also, most new SUVs being manufactured are equipped with LED headlamps. Taking cognizance of these factors, Mahindra will equip the upcoming 5-door Thar with LED headlamps.

Another key differentiating factor for Thar 5-door will be circular LED DRLs, integrated with the LED headlamps. Existing Thar has rectangular LED DRLs mounted on the fenders. This setup has its own charm, but the circular units are surely niftier and more eye-catchy.

Even several of the aftermarket LED headlamps that Thar owners have gotten installed have the same setup. LED headlamps with circular LED DRLs could be offered with top-spec variants of Thar 5-door.

With factory fitted G-Wagon style lighting, Thar users won’t have to invest in aftermarket units. Depending on the brand and type, aftermarket LED headlamps and LED DRLs for Thar could cost anywhere between Rs 4k to Rs 30k. Some of these aftermarket LED headlamps are truly unique and come with multicolour settings for the DRLs. Various other customizations are also available.

There will be other exterior changes too for Thar 5-door. For example, the SUV has a new H grille pattern. In comparison, existing Thar has six vertical slats. There could be some new colour options as well. Apart from these, most other design aspects will be largely the same as current Thar. But 5-door Thar will be longer in comparison to the current model.

Thar 5-door – equipment upgrade

One of the test mules recently spotted had a larger touchscreen. It is likely to be a 10.25-inch unit. Along with increase in screen size, Mahindra could also introduce improvements in graphics and user interface. The larger touchscreen could be offered with top-spec variants. As 5-door Thar will closely match the characteristics of a standard SUV, it could get a single-pane sunroof with the higher-spec variants. Features like front and rear centre armrests are also likely to be added.

Engine options for 5-door Thar will include the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel. However, the state of tune could be different for both engines. Transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic will be the same as existing model. It remains to be seen if Mahindra offers the 1.5-litre diesel engine with 5-door Thar.