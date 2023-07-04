Monster Innova Born to Be Viral – Millions of Views and Counting

Apart from lifting the body to pose an aggressive stance, this Monster Innova modification doesn’t have any real benefit

Everyone loves the 1st gen Toyota Innova. It is one of those vehicles that hardly have any haters. Okay, there is pricing. But excluding pricing, it hardly has any haters. One Innova owner loves his 1st gen model so much that he converted it into a Monster Innova.

When we say Monster Innova, it is not just a metaphor, it is quite literally a monster. Owner Deepraj Chari opted to lift his vehicle quite a bit and result is that he can now have eye-level conversations with bus and truck drivers. Apart from a lift, this Monster Innova has a lot going for it than what meets the eye. Let’s take a look.

Is the Monster Innova Mod an Overkill or Innovation?

Before talking about whether all these modifications were necessary, we have to look at all the changes.

Owner Deepraj Chari posted a brief video online to showcase process involved in modification. Innova’s body is first separated from its chassis. Modders then cut body in the middle to shave length. Some length is cut off and then re-welded. This is to convert this 5-door 1st gen Innova into 3-door.

There is a custom stuck glass that now covers rear door area. There is a custom frame that modders mounted on top of Innova’s chassis to hold its body much higher than where it previously was. This frame holds an additional roll cage at the front and rear. They mounted a rear spare wheel on this frame too.

Speaking of wheels, they are of off-road variety and feature very high-profile off-road M/T tyres. Original colour was Silver. But now, there is a matte yellow shade and contrasting black elements, Red 4WD decals and a bunch of auxiliary lights. Is it 4WD, though? No, it isn’t. There is no drive going to the front.

Monster Innova: The King of the Social Media Highway

Innova doesn’t favour length alterations like this. It doesn’t have a 180-degree flat roof like a Chrysler 300, which facilitates aftermarket limousine conversions. There seems to be around 50mm to 100mm reduction with Mosnster Innova and they seem to have used filler material to make this body look seamless at the joint.

Just welding the rear door shut would have sufficed and there would be fewer compromises in strength of this body. Some vehicles look better in three-door format. Think Honda Brio. But 1st gen Innova is not one among them. My biggest gripe with this mod job is probably the lifting part.

Taller tyres must have added a couple of inches to its ground clearance. Cutting a bit of the fenders to accommodate these tyres would have sufficed too. But the body is lifted quite high off its original spot which clearly has no real benefits. Toyota Innova is known to be incredibly reliable. Deepraj Chari has kept most of original componentry like powertrain, and drivetrain untouched.

