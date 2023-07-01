Toyota India Sales June 2023 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Camry, Vellfire

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported sales of 19,608 units in June 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, with a healthy lineup of models that include the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire in India, has posted a YoY growth of 18.75 percent in June 2023.

Sales improved YoY to 19,608 units in the past month, up from 16,515 units sold in June 2022 relating to a volume growth of 3,096 units. It was also a MoM growth of 1.18 percent when compared to 19,379 units sold in May 2023.

Toyota Hyryder and Hycross Boost Sales Figures

Along with reporting an 18.75 percent YoY growth, Toyota has also seen its Q2 2023 sales improve by 32.80 percent. Sales in the said period improved to 55,528 units, up from 41,813 units sold in Q2 2022 relating to a 13,715 unit volume growth. It was also a growth of 18.99 percent when compared to 46,665 units sold in the Q1 2023 period.

The past 6 months has seen the company’s sales increase significantly. Sales have been particularly noteworthy due to higher demand for both the Toyota Hyryder and Hycross. Taking the first six months of the calendar year (Jan-June 2023) into account, sales of Toyota improved by 36.46 percent to 1,02,371 units, up from 75,017 units sold in the same 6 month period of 2022. This was a volume growth of 27,354 units.

Along with the Hyryder and Hycross, increased demand was also seen for the Camry sedan, Vellfire and Glanza. At the end of last month, the company also showed off the Hilux with a 2.8 liter diesel engine with mild hybrid tech. This was revealed at the 7th round of the World Rally Championship in Kenya.

Increased production

A third shift was added to the company’s Bidadi plant, so as to bring down waiting periods. Currently buyers have to wait for upto 8 months for the Toyota Innova Hycross in cities of Noida, Indore and Ghaziabad. There is a shorter waiting period of 4 months in cities of Pune and Coimbatore. There is also a 3-6 month waiting period for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder across most cities going up to 8 months in the city of Indore.

In related news, Toyota Kirloskar Motors also conducted the ‘Great 4X4 X-pedition’ in the Southern region which saw a host of SUV aficionados take part in this event. In June 2023, the company also announced a special service scheme with a monsoon package and a tie up with financial institutions for easy finance options to customers.

Toyota now gears up for launch of the 2024 Vellfire and Alphard mini vans, both of which have recently made their global debut. The two models are positioned on a GA-K version of Toyota’s global TNGA platform and designed for better luxury, drivability and receive new hybrid and turbocharged powertrains.