New Bajaj 125cc Motorcycle Spied – More Sportier Than Pulsar N125?

While having a fresh design, Bajaj new 125cc will borrow components from other Bajaj bikes such as Pulsar N150

Although 100cc bikes continue to dominate the commuter space, the premium 125cc segment has also been registering strong growth. A relevant example is TVS Raider, which is now the second best selling TVS two-wheeler. Something similar can be seen with Xtreme 125R that has quickly acquired close to 3% share in Hero MotoCorp’s overall monthly sales.

Bajaj 125cc premium bike spotted – New Pulsar N125?

With the recent test mule sighting, it appears that Bajaj is also looking to target the premium 125cc segment. In the 125cc segment, Bajaj currently offers the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125 and CT 125X.

Bajaj’s new 125cc offering will have a fresh new look and sportier profile. As seen with TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R, some of the major attractions for customers include a more dynamic profile and access to tech features. Bajaj’s new 125cc bike will have a similar set of features.

Key highlights

Bajaj’s new 125cc bike has a unique headlight design. It also gets chunky tank extensions to achieve a more dominating road presence. Rear view mirrors have a new design, not seen with any of the existing Bajaj bikes. The 125cc bike has a split seat design, but not as aggressive as seen with Hero Xtreme 125R. It seems more familiar to the split seat design of TVS Raider.

Other key highlights include a compact windscreen, wide handlebar, underbelly exhaust, a robust grabrail and rear tyre hugger. Rider ergonomics seems quite comfortable with an upright riding stance. The bike appears to have a low seat height, something that can cater to a broad segment of users.

Bajaj new 125cc bike – Performance, specs

As the test mule has rear drum brake and skinny tyres, it’s strong evidence of a commuter motorcycle. Some of the components will be borrowed from other Bajaj bikes. For example, the alloy wheels are the same as that of Bajaj Pulsar N150. Similarly, other components could be borrowed to reduce development and production cost. The bike has telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear.

Bajaj new premium 125cc bike could borrow the 124.45 cc, SOHC 4-valve, air-cooled engine from Pulsar NS125. It generates 11.99 PS and 11 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

It remains to be seen if Bajaj offers connectivity features with the upcoming 125cc bike. With smartphone connectivity, Bajaj’s new 125cc bike can become more relevant for the young buyers. Rival TVS Raider already has the SmartXonnect connectivity suite. Bajaj is likely to launch the new 125cc bike at an affordable price point. Probably at a lower price than TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R that are priced at Rs 97,000 and Rs 95,000, respectively.

Source