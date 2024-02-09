New Bajaj Pulsar Teaser Out – Is It The NS 400 ?

Pulsar 400 is likely to be positioned below Dominar 400, making it accessible at a lower price point

As the market matures, the middleweight segment holds great potential for OEMs to power their growth. Renowned global brands like Triumph and Harley have entered this space recently. More action is expected in the coming years. Working on the same lines, Bajaj is readying its biggest Pulsar ever.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 Teaser – What to expect?

To make it work, Bajaj is aiming for a truly unique profile for the biggest Pulsar. At the time when Bajaj was thinking about its first 400cc bike, there was an option to use the Pulsar brand. However, a decision was eventually made in favour of Dominar 400. In terms of the sales targets set for Dominar 400, the bike has been largely an underperformer.

However, a lot has changed over the past few years. Upcoming Pulsar 400 could allow Bajaj to achieve its goals in middleweight motorcycle segment. Bajaj has confirmed that they will launch biggest Pulsar soon. Ahead of that, they have now shared a new Pulsar teaser on their social media, which could be of their upcoming Pulsar 400.

It is expected that the biggest Pulsar will utilize a tweaked version of the perimeter chassis in use with Pulsar NS200. The latter is one of the popular Pulsar bikes, known for its sporty styling and powerful performance. It looks like a relevant model to be utilized for building the biggest Pulsar. Take a look at the new Pulsar 400 teaser below.

Chassis used for NS200 has the capability to support engines of higher capacities. For Pulsar NS400, the chassis will be further strengthened. However, overall size and dimensions will be a close match. With NS200 chassis, upcoming Pulsar can achieve a lightweight profile. It is expected to weigh less than Dominar 400 that has a kerb weight of 193 kg. Assuming the Pulsar NS400 to be lighter, it will have a higher power to weight ratio.

Pulsar NS400 will have an athletic build, just like other bikes in NS range. Bajaj will introduce some unique features and touch-ups to ensure a unique profile for the bike. Some of the key highlights will include an aggressive front fascia, USD forks, sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, sharp panelling, sporty graphics, underbelly exhaust and rear tyre hugger. The bike will be available in some exciting choice of colourways.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 performance

In 400cc space, Bajaj has been manufacturing the 373cc engine used with Dominar 400. Bajaj also manufactures the 399cc unit for third-gen KTM 390 Duke and another engine of the same capacity for new Triumph 400. For upcoming Pulsar NS400, Bajaj will borrow the engine from Dominar 400. It generates 40 PS of max power and 35 Nm of peak torque. The power output is the same as that of Speed 400. But KTM 390 Duke has higher numbers to show at 46 PS and 39 Nm.

Using Dominar’s engine for the biggest Pulsar makes sense from a cost perspective. Pulsar bikes have a reputation of offering the best value to enthusiasts. This will continue with the biggest Pulsar. Bajaj could launch Pulsar NS400 at an initial offer price of around Rs 2 lakh. At this price point, it could be the cheapest 400cc, 40 hp bike in the country. It will also rival soon to be launched Hero Mavrick 440.