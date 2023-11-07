New Chery Small Electric Car Launch Price 78k Yuan (Rs 8.92 L) – 408 Kms Range

In international markets, primary rivals of Chery New Little Ant will be other popular mini EVs such as Wuling Air EV and DFSK Seres E1

One of the leading EV manufacturers in China, Chery New Energy has launched the New Little Ant in its home market. Prices start at 77,900 yuan, which is approximately Rs 8.92 lakh. Top-spec variant is priced at 82,900 yuan (~ Rs 9.49 lakh). Chery New Energy is part of the state-owned Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

Chery New Little Ant – What’s new?

Chery New Little Ant can be described as an updated version of the Classic Little Ant. But both vehicles will be sold alongside. New Little Ant has refined exteriors and a more attractive overall profile. Some of the differentiating factors include a clutter-free front fascia, new headlamps and DRLs and a closed-off front grille. There’s a new Qq logo as well on the grille.

Side panels have distinctive, deeper grooves for a brawny feel. Rear profile is largely the same as Classic Little Ant. Users who are particular about the choice of colours will have more options to choose with the New Little Ant. A total of seven colour shades are available. It includes dark green, light green, purple, peach, agave blue, white and gray. In comparison, the Classic Little Ant has only five colour options.

Chery New Little Ant interiors

On the inside, New Little Ant differentiates itself with a refreshed dashboard, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a modern-looking steering wheel and slimmer air vents. A minimalistic design language has been implemented, which significantly enhances the sense of roominess in the cabin. Other key highlights of Chery New Little Ant include power adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, leather seat upholstery, heated seats and steering wheel, large makeup mirror with LED lights and PM2.5 air filter.

A number of advanced tech features are available such as voice controls and remote functions accessible via an app. Safety kit includes electronic stability control, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, pedestrian warning system, cruise control and automatic power-off on collision.

Chery New Little Ant specs, performance

Both Chery New Little Ant and Classic Little Ant have the same dimensions and powertrain options. The mini EVs are 3,242 mm long, 1,670 mm wide, 1,550 mm tall and have a wheelbase of 2,150 mm. Ground clearance is 120 mm whereas turning radius is 4.55 meters.

The standard powertrain delivers 50 PS of max power and 95 Nm of peak torque. There are three battery options with different compositions. The 25.05 kWh lithium iron phosphate offers 251 km range. The 28.86 kWh ternary lithium battery and the 29.23 kWh LFP battery have a 301 km range.

The high-spec powertrain delivers 76 PS and 150 Nm. It has a 40.3 kWh ternary lithium battery, with a range of 408 km. All these range numbers are based on the CLTC test cycle. Both models are offered in RWD format.