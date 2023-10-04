Suzuki eWX Concept Debuts (230 Km Range) – Next Gen WagonR Electric?

With focus on electrification, Suzuki will be showcasing a host of new products at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023

Suzuki’s upcoming EVs that are important from India’s perspective include eWX and EVX. The eWX could emerge as the next-gen WagonR electric. On the other hand, EVX is a compact electric SUV that is expected to make its global debut next year. Maruti Suzuki EVX will take on rivals such as upcoming Creta EV, Seltos EV and Tata Curvv.

Suzuki eWX electric mini wagon concept

As per the original plan, Maruti Suzuki was working to launch WagonR electric sometime in 2020. However, due to the pandemic and subsequent techno-commercial viability issues, the plan was shelved. But as the industry embraces electrification in a big way, it is likely that Maruti will soon debut its first EV for Indian market. The company will also be exploring export opportunities with its EVs.

WagonR electric could actually take the final shape as eWX electric mini wagon. This will be showcased at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. The event is scheduled to take place between October 26 and November 05, 2023. Suzuki eWX will essentially be a Kei car. It will be 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall. On a full charge, Suzuki eWX will have range of 230 km. Other technical details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Similar to the existing WagonR, Suzuki eWX has a boxy profile. However, eWX is compact in size and far more adorable. It gets an exciting exterior colour theme, comprising contrasting yellow highlights across the front bumper, wheels, side cladding and windows.

Other Kei car models to be showcased include the e Every concept. This is essentially a mini-commercial BEV, designed for everyday needs. It has been jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota and Daihatsu. Another Kei car that will mark its debut will be Spacia Concept and Spacia Custom Concept. These too are also quite cute and designed to make every day commutes a lot more fun and convenient.

Maruti Suzuki EVX details

Maruti had unveiled the EVX concept for the first time at Auto Expo 2023. Since that time, a number of changes have been introduced. The updated version will be showcased at the event. EVX holds a lot of importance, as it will be Suzuki’s first global strategic EV. It will be 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall. Range will be 500 km. It will be capable of delivering an exhilarating performance with its electronically controlled 4×4 technology.

At the event, Suzuki will also be unveiling the interiors of EVX. It is expected to get features such as an integrated infotainment and digital display, vertical AC vents, a rotary controller on the centre console and a 2-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. Maruti Suzuki EVX is expected to be launched in India in 2025.