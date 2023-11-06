Tata Safari Facelift Spied Testing In Indore – EV Or Turbo Petrol?

The new Tata Safari facelift spied, is fully camouflaged and could either be Safari EV or testing the company’s upcoming 1.5L GDI turbo petrol

Incoming Tata Motors EVs are Harrier EV, Safari EV, Curvv EV and Sierra EV. The company has revealed its roadmap recently and confirmed development of a turbo petrol powertrain as well. The Tata Safari facelift spied recently in Indore, could be testing either electric or turbo petrol powertrain.

Tata Safari Facelift Spied Testing

The new Safari and Harrier from Tata Motors is a fitting proposition in mid-size SUVs, rivaling the likes of MG Hector and Hector Plus. With the facelifts, Tata has transformed Safari and Harrier into much more desirable than they used to be. Even after the launch, Tata has continued testing of Safari and Harrier in full swing.

This could mean that they are testing the new 1.5L GDI turbo petrol engine that is slated at least a year away in Tata’s roadmap. The open-type top grill with spy shots suggests an ICE powertrain. Or, Tata is testing the new electric powertrain that is set to launch ahead of 1.5L GDI. Tata is gearing up to launch four new EVs in early 2024. So, the recent Tata Safari facelift spied is highly likely to be an EV too.

If turbo petrol, it wouldn’t necessitate the full camouflage that this test mule is donning. The car in question was fully camouflaged, suggesting a new colour along with a couple of Safari EV and Harrier EV-specific sheet metal or body kits. As per the design, Tata will keep it similar between ICE and EV counterparts.

The same vertically arranged LED headlights, wide LED DRL light bar, sporty bumper are expected. Rear design is also similar, as seen in recent spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Rishabh Khanwilkar, who spotted it in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Harrier EV is likely to get rear disc brakes as standard.

Electric or turbo petrol?

The 1.5L GDI turbo petrol has been confirmed by Tata to develop around 170 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Tata hasn’t confirmed any specific details about Harrier EV and Safari EV. The former was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo as a near-production-ready model.

Around 60 kWh battery with close to 500 km of range could be a possibility. Probability of a dual motor layout with AWD is pretty high as well. If so, Harrier and Safari, will finally get AWD capabilities. Something enthusiasts have been asking for a long time, especially with Safari. Features and creature comforts will be similar to current ICE versions.

When launched, Harrier EV and Safari EV will primarily rival upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 (electrified version of XUV700), which has made multiple appearances already. In a recent teaser, Mahindra even demonstrated 200 km/h top speed with one of its EVs. XUV.e8 will spawn a coupe version, XUV.e9 and both of them are expected to come equipped with dual motor layout with AWD.

While Harrier and Safari GDI turbo petrol continue to rival its current competition in mid-size segment populated with Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Innova Hycross (MPV) and the likes.