New Harley-Davidson Spied In Jaipur – X210 With Karizma Engine?

New Harley-Davidson X440 has been launched in India already and deliveries will commence from October 2023

The iconic American brand, Harley-Davidson, has partnered with Hero MotoCorp and launched X440 roadster-style motorcycle in India. But, a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle is under testing that looks similar to X440 in design and proportions. Is this a new version of X440? Or is it something different? With a smaller engine and a lower price point, perhaps?

New Harley-Davidson Spied In Jaipur

Manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, X440 has seen good reception with decent booking numbers. But the advent of new motorcycles from legacy brands like Triumph Speed 400 makes X440’s pricing feel slightly on the higher side. Given that Harley-Davidson has a smaller X250 single-cylinder motorcycle in China, there could be a sub 300cc offering in India as well.

Going by Harley and Hero’s partnership strategy, Hero’s new liquid-cooled 210cc engine seems to be the obvious choice. Looking at the test mules, we can see an identical design to Harley-Davidson X440. The same roadster vibe will be carried over. Spy shots show test mule in full camouflage to hide its identity. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Shagun Anand for the pictures.

This might prove a strategic product for Harley-Davidson considering there is a huge traction in this space. Triumph, for one, is brewing a smaller 250cc version of its recently launched Speed 400. This will bear similar design traits as Speed 400 and may take Speed 250 name. KTM and Husqvarna have been operational in this space along with Bajaj with Dominar and Pulsar ranges.

When launched, Harley-Davidson X210 name is likely and the motorcycle might pack a 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine with a 4V head. This powertrain debuted with recently launched Hero Karizma XMR 210. This engine makes 25.15 bhp of power and 20.4 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Is this an X440 undergoing final testing phase ahead of deliveries?

Considering how similar the bike in spy shots looks to recently launched Harley-Davidson X440, there is a possibility of this being an X440 test mule too. Deliveries will commence in October 2023. Ahead of deliveries, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson might be ironing out a few final niggles. The company has chosen to camouflage this test mule despite already launching it.

X440 sports an all-metal build, reminiscent of retro motorcycles. It comes equipped with a 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine generating 27 bhp of power and 38 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox, USD telescopic front forks, rear dual shock absorber setup, choice between alloy and spoke wheels, and full-LED lighting are notable elements.

Harley-Davidson X440 features a fully digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. This unlocks smartphone connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation. Prices for Harley-Davidson X440 start from Rs. 2.4 lakh for base Denim trim and goes till Rs. 2.8 lakh for top-spec S trim.