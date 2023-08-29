New Hero Karizma Launch Today – Price Revealed Via Official Teaser?

Latest teasers reveal a truly remarkable styling for new Hero Karizma, which can be a major draw for enthusiasts

As part its plan to target the premium segment, Hero MotoCorp will be launching the all-new Karizma today, on August 29. It will primarily rival Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC 200. Social media is already abuzz and there’s significant expectations among Karizma fans.

New Hero Karizma Price Teaser?

Hero MotoCorp has shared a new teaser on their social media which says “Decode the digits. Numbers have whispered a secret. Think you can crack the code? Drop your answers below and hold tight for the reveal!” The numbers showcased by Hero MotoCorp are 2.05 lakh, 2.1 lakh, 2.15 lakh, 2.2 lakh and 2.25 lakh. Is this the on-road price range of the new Karizma? We will get to know about it in a few hours.

As the launch day approaches, rivals like Bajaj are following the developments closely. A few days back, Bajaj had even trolled Karizma by describing itself as being the original legend killer. However, the real battle will be on the streets. It will be interesting to see who dominates in the coming months.

Hero Karizma new features revealed

New Karizma XMR 210 has all the necessary features needed to qualify as a head turner. The bike has an aggressive front fascia, with sharp headlamp and LED DRLs. There’s a large, raked windscreen for effective wind deflection. Rear-view mirrors are mounted on the front cowl. This will allow enhanced control over the handlebar, which in turn will aid manoeuvrability.

Side fairing is integrated with the front cowl and extends all the way to the engine casing. It has a multi-layer design, which enhances the bike’s sporty character. The curved panelling indicates towards the bike’s aerodynamics, with capabilities to easily cut through the air at high speeds. Middle section is fully exposed, allowing the bike to showcase its sinewy internals. Other key highlights include a sculpted fuel tank, compact upswept exhaust, split seat design and sleek tail section.

By default, new Karizma seems to offer a comfortable riding stance. However, there’s room to experiment with a more committed riding posture. With versatility built in, new Karizma can target a broader segment of users. Karizma is expected to get features such as USB charging and Bluetooth-based connectivity features.

New Karizma XMR 210 is equipped with a rectangular full-digital instrument console. It displays a range of information, with the speedometer and tachometer taking centre stage. It also gets the caption ‘Ride Your Legend’. There’s a gear indicator as well. Left and right edges have bars for temperature and fuel level, respectively.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 performance

All-new Hero Karizma will have a 210cc single cylinder engine with DOHC and liquid cooling. It will come with a 6-speed gearbox. Performance numbers could be better than that of rivals. For reference, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has a 199.5cc single cylinder engine with SOHC setup. It has liquid cooling, 4 valves and a 6-speed gearbox. It generates 24.1 bhp of max power and 18.7 Nm of peak torque. Karizma is also expected to get a 4V head.

Talking about hardware, the new Karizma has telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. The bike has petal disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS should be available as standard. Hero could follow an aggressive pricing strategy to boost sales.