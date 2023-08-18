Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Price Cut By Rs 22k – Base Variant Discontinued

Earlier this year, Bajaj Auto had announced the launch of updated 2023 Chetak Electric scooter in two variants – Base and Premium

Activity in the 2w EV space is on the rise, thanks to the arrival of more affordable variants of Ola and Ather electric scooters. Bajaj has now announced an update regarding their Chetak electric scooter. In March this year, Bajaj had launched 2023 version of Chetak in two variants Base and Premium.

Base Chetak was priced at Rs 1.22 lakh while the Premium variant was priced at Rs 1.52 lakh. Now, the base variant has been discontinued and the price of Premium variant has been slashed by Rs 22,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

2023 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Premium Edition

This version takes the timeless elegance of Chetak and elevates it with meticulous detailing and the use of premium materials. It is available in three colours – Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue, and Satin Black. A standout feature of the Chetak is the expansive all-colour LCD console, which presents vehicle information with unparalleled clarity.

The design is replete with luxurious accents, including a premium two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a satin black grab rail, and coordinated pillion footrest castings. The integration of lustrous Charcoal Black elements for the headlamp casing, blinkers, and central trim adds a signature flair to the overall design. 2023 Chetak retains its all-metal body, efficient onboard charger, and other industry-leading features that have contributed to its reputation.

Enriching the Chetak Experience

Acknowledging the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, Bajaj Auto has made a strategic move to address concerns related to the driving range. Responding to customer feedback, Bajaj Auto increased the Chetak’s claimed Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range by 20 percent, pushing it to an impressive 108 kilometers. This enhancement is poised to attract a broader spectrum of buyers, alleviating range anxiety and fostering more confidence in the electric mobility landscape.

Revamped Supply Chain for Two-Wheeler EVs at Bajaj Auto

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility, Bajaj Auto has undertaken a comprehensive restructuring of its two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. This transformation has yielded remarkable progress in various development programs, fostering collaboration with essential vendors. The result? An assurance of a consistent supply of over 10,000 units of the revered Chetak model every month. Beyond just bolstering supply, this overhaul also bears the fruit of reduced costs, ultimately paving the way for broader customer access to the Chetak EV.

Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, has announced the commencement of the scaling-up phase, building upon the strong foundation established within their EV supply chain endeavours. This strategic move aligns with their objective to amplify the presence and reputation of the Chetak brand. The new Premium 2023 Edition of Chetak will reinforce its image as a premium and reliable choice, accentuated by the introduction of new colours, a visually striking display console, and meticulously crafted features. These enhancements further solidify Chetak’s position as the most coveted electric scooter in the market.