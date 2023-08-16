New Hero Karizma LED Headlight and Signature Revealed In Latest Teaser

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is likely to get liquid-cooling, DOHC, dual-channel ABS and 6-speed gearbox – Launch on 29th Aug 2023

Dominating the world’s largest 2W market with a massive lead is no mean feat. Regardless, Hero has achieved just that and is now shifting the gaze from budget commuters, to motorcycles higher up the price range. A premium dealer lineup like Maruti’s Nexa is in the pipeline as well, with more than 100 outlets planned in 2024.

Collectively, Hero seems to be making a lot of efforts towards premium bikes, especially when the launch of Karizma XMR 210 is this close. The latest teaser for Karizma XMR 210 shows some design attributes and launch date, which is set on 29th August, 2023. Karizma XMR could be the embodiment of ‘Hero’s are remembered, but legends never die’.

Latest Hero Karizma XMR Teaser

The company used #LiveTheLegend in the teaser, which is likely to be the new tagline for Karizma XMR 210. For context, OG Karizma R and Karizma ZMR had ‘Jet Set Go’ and ‘Above All’ as their taglines. Hrithik Roshan advertised for both Karizma R and Karizma ZMR. So, Hero has naturally chosen Hrithik Roshan as a promoter for Karizma XMR 210.

The Bollywood star is also pushing some content on his social media handles regarding this upcoming motorcycle. This new teaser doesn’t show a lot of details. It is quite short and only highlights some of the bike’s LED headlight. Earlier we got to see its sharp and aggressive fuel tank and 3D metallic Karizma badging that indicate sophistication.

The leaked image from a recent dealer showcase shows a lot more details, without any camouflage. A previous teaser reflected the same, highlighting the bike’s side profile. We can see some of the bike’s componentry. Like the front suspension setup is RSU telescopic, there are petal discs for braking with better heat dissipation, stylish alloy wheels and more.

All these components will be on-board a new tubular chassis that should strike the right balance between lightness and rigidity. Trellis or diamond type, only launch will reveal. Speaking of, Hero will launch it on 29th August 2023 and will be on offer as the brand’s flagship.

The best fully-faired bike of its class?

Even though specs are under wraps, we can see a liquid cooling setup with this brand-new 210cc engine. Considering there are two channels going to the head in patents, we can expect a DOHC setup too. Rumour mill suggests possibility of a 6-speed gearbox. Because rivals get it, dual-channel ABS could be a possibility as well.

Just like Xtreme 160R 4V, we can expect Karizma XMR 210 Pro in the future with USD forks. In recent spy shots, we can see a larger instrument screen and improved switchgear as well. Power figures could be in the range of 25 bhp and 30 Nm, pitting it against Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and its KTM counterpart RC 200. Pricing could be below Pulsar RS 200 at around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-sh).