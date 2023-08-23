New Hero Karizma Teaser Confirms 210cc Engine – DOHC, 6 Gears

In its new avatar, new Hero Karizma 210 will take on rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC 200

Even as it dominates the commuter two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp is proactively looking to diversify its portfolio. As the market matures, more users will be shifting from commuters to performance-oriented machines. To target this segment and other enthusiasts, Hero will be launching the new Karizma 210 on August 29.

As this will be a new journey for the company, Hero will be looking to ensure that it gets it right on the first attempt. One can expect some unique and best-in-class features for new Karizma 210. The bike is likely to be competitively priced.

New Karizma 210 features

Some of the key highlights of new Karizma 210 include LED headlight, aggressive front fascia, low-set handlebar, sculpted fuel tank, sporty and aerodynamic fairing, engine casing in brass finish, stubby upswept exhaust, split seat design and sleek tail section. The bike is likely to get a large, full digital instrument screen. Just like the original bike, new Karizma will have an optimal mix of performance and agile handling and manoeuvrability. It should be able to effortlessly sneak through busy city streets and cruise across wide open roads.

With the young brigade in mind, new Karizma is expected to get some exciting colour options. Both monotone and dual-tone options should be available. The bike has already been spotted in bright red colour at a dealer event. Based on the bike’s overall look and feel, shades of blue and dark black would be quite suitable. Sporty graphics and decals will also be there. Karizma’s versatile design should allow users to choose between a committed and comfortable, upright riding stance. The low rider seat height will ensure improved control and handling.

New Karizma 210 performance

New Karizma 210 will be looking to provide an exhilarating ride experience. The bike’s engine is likely to have DOHC and liquid cooling. It could generate around 25 bhp of max power and 30 Nm of peak torque. There could be a 6-speed gearbox on offer. In comparison, Pulsar RS200’s 199.5 cc, triple spark, liquid cooled engine makes 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm. KTM RC 200 delivers 25 PS and 19.2 Nm.

Hardware for new Karizma will include telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. The bike will have petal discs for improved heat dissipation. Dual-channel ABS is likely to be offered as standard. It can get 17-inch wheels at both ends. Hero could introduce a premium variant at a later date, based on market response. This variant could have features such as USD forks. Both Hero and Bajaj are known for their affordable pricing. Pulsar RS200 is currently available at a starting price of ~ Rs 1.72 lakh. Hero can launch new Karizma at around Rs 1.6 lakh. This will make it the most affordable in its class.