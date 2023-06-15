New Hero Maxi Scooter Design Patent Leaks – Looks Dope

For the first time, Hero maxi scooter patented, surfaced on the internet and it looks like nothing else from India’s highest-selling 2W brand

Hero MotoCorp is on a mission to revamp its premium motorcycle portfolio. Just yesterday, Hero MotoCorp launched Xtreme 160R 4V with oil cooling, USD forks and Bluetooth connectivity starting from Rs. 1,27,300. We will witness the launch of Karizma flagship fully-faired motorcycle soon. But what about premium scooters?

As of now, Hero has Maestro Edge 125 as its flagship scooter and the newest entrant is Xoom 110. Hero MotoCorp has patented a new maxi scooter in India and it is unlike anything we have ever seen from Hero. Quite literally! It has a lot going for it where design and desirability are concerned. Let’s take a look.

Hero Maxi Scooter Patented – Launch in 2023?

The company’s new direction in scooters with Xoom has yielded good results. Xoom is now highest-selling scooter from Hero. Sporty non-step-through maxi-styled scooters are quite a niche, but given that Yamaha is at it, Hero might as well. Looking at the patented image, it looks like Hero maxi scooter gets an all-new swingarm-mounted single-cylinder engine.

This swingarm has a single-sided mono-shock suspension mount similar to Xoom 110. When compared to Hero’s Destini 125, the new maxi scooter features a slightly chunkier engine setup. So, there is a possibility of it being a 163cc scooter with Xtreme 160R’s engine to rival Yamaha Aerox 155 as well.

Possibility of carrying something on the floorboard is thrown out the window by the presence of a central tunnel. This is where Hero is likely to mount its fuel tank. Finally, an external fuel filler cap on a Hero scooter. The front apron is huge when compared to what Hero is selling now. It has two separate headlight chambers for low and high beam. LEDs are highly probable.

These look like eyes and there is a presence of a faux beak as well. There is a fairly large windshield above it. There is a stepped single-seat setup which will ensure a comfortable riding posture and a neutral rider’s triangle. Hero has given it a massive rear rack which looks funky and will easily take a top box.

The first Maxi-styled scooter from the brand

Tail section looks fairly minimal and turn indicators look like halogen units at both ends. Componentry include RSU telescopic front forks and a single-sided rear mono-shock, brand new 14” (not confirmed) alloy wheels with an interesting pattern, disc brake at the front and more. With the fuel tank re-positioned, under-seat storage will be massive, around 30L in capacity or more.

Yamaha Aerox 155 (14.75 bhp, 13.9 Nm, VVA, 4V head, liquid-cooled) is currently the only maxi-styled, non-step-through and sporty scooter in India in mainstream market and costs Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-sh). Hero seems to be rivaling it with a 125cc engine (9 bhp, 10.4 Nm, air-cooled, 2V head). We really hope this is an apples-to-apples rivalry and Hero offers a slightly detuned 163cc engine (14 bhp, 13 Nm, 4V head, oil-cooled) and price it for around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-sh).