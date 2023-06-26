New Hero Maxi Scooter Spied Testing – Aerox 155 Rival?

Considering the maxi-scooter’s brawny proportions, the 163cc engine from Xtreme 160R seems like a perfect match

With recent launch of Xtreme 160R 4V and upcoming Karizma fully-faired bike, it is evident that Hero MotoCorp has stepped up focus on premium segment. The company seems to be following a similar strategy for its scooter portfolio as well. Earlier this month, a design patent had revealed details about Hero’s new maxi-scooter.

In the latest development, a maxi-scooter in camouflage has been spotted near Hero MotoCorp’s R&D centre in Jaipur. It appears to be largely the same as the scooter revealed in the design patent. As the test mule looks near-production ready, it won’t be surprising to see its launch around festive season or by end of this year. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Pushpender for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Hero maxi-scooter features

Some of the key highlights of Hero’s first-ever maxi-scooter include split headlamp setup, angular front fascia, trendy rear view mirrors and sharp turn indicators. An all-LED lighting setup is likely for the scooter. It can be seen with a stubby upswept exhaust. Side panels have sharp design elements, which help achieve a sporty profile for the scooter.

Raked design of the stepped seat ensures a sporty stance, all while allowing optimal control and handling across busy city streets. The single-piece seat seems comfortable for both rider and pillion. The test mule is missing the rear rack that was seen in the design patent. It is likely that the rear rack will be offered as an accessory. The scooter is equipped with an ergonomically placed handlebar.

Although not clear in the images, it is likely that Hero’s new maxi-scooter will have a fully digital instrument console. It could get telematics features, accessible via Hero Connect mobile app. Some of the key telematics features could include ignition alert, SoS alert, accident/crash alert, topple alert, over-speed alert, theft alert, battery removal alert, geofence alert and remote immobilization.

Hero maxi-scooter performance, specs

Hero’s maxi-scooter could be a rival to Yamaha Aerox 155. In that case, it could borrow the 163 cc, air-cooled engine from Xtreme 160R. It generates 15 bhp of max power and 14 Nm of peak torque. Some tweaks could be performed to align the engine with the specific needs of the scooter. For reference, Aerox 155 is equipped with a 155cc, liquid cooled engine. It makes 15 PS and 13.9 Nm.

Hero new maxi-scooter has telescopic forks at front and a single-sided monoshock unit at rear. It gets a disc brake at front. Single-channel ABS could be offered as standard. One of the most notable features is the large alloy wheels, which appear to be 14-inch units. Large wheels not only improve street presence, but also offer smoother and safer rides across bad patches.

To push sales, Hero could offer its first-ever maxi-scooter at an affordable price. While Aerox 155 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.43 lakh, Hero maxi scooter could be launched at around Rs 1.20 lakh (ex.sh).