New Honda Monkey 125cc Lightning Launch Price THB 109k (Rs 2.6 L)

Honda sells a number of small bikes and scooters, with Monkey being one of the most likeable and practical

Honda Monkey 125cc bike is quite popular in Japan and several international markets as well. In Thailand, Honda has launched a new Lightning edition. This is primarily a visually upgraded version, featuring a new colour scheme and other cosmetic touch-ups.

With its exclusive profile, Honda Monkey Lightning edition commands premium pricing. It is available at a starting price of TBH 108,900, which is approximately Rs 2.59 lakh. In comparison, the standard Monkey variant costs THB 99,700 (approx. Rs 2.38 lakh). Honda also offers Monkey Easter Egg edition, priced at THB 109,900 (approx. Rs 2.62 lakh).

Honda Monkey Lightning edition features

One of the key highlights of Honda Monkey Lightning edition is the bright yellow colour shade in glossy finish. The unique ways in which the yellow shade is applied across the bike is another major draw. The yellow bits seem to have been applied in a random fashion. But still, the bike comes across as absolutely stunning and adorable. It’s probably the genius of Monkey’s design that allows it to retain its magic in any shade one throws at it.

Monkey Lightning edition has the yellow shade on the USD forks, fuel tank, side panels, swingarm and twin rear shock absorbers. What makes the bike even more alluring is the liberal use of chrome. Front and rear fenders, headlamp, instrument console, brake and clutch levers, turn indicators and rear tail lamp are all done in chrome.

Another interesting update is the checkered seat with quilted pattern. Stickering work on the fuel tank and side panels is also commendable. These have a contrasting shade and complement the bike’s overall look and feel.

In terms of hardware, Honda Monkey Lightning edition is largely the same as other variants. It is powered by a 125cc engine that generates 9.2 bhp of max power and 11 Nm of peak torque. While earlier Monkey had a 4-speed gearbox, the current version comes with a 5-speed gearbox. Rated fuel efficiency under test conditions is 70.5 kmpl.

Honda Monkey has disc brakes at both ends, with ABS at front. Fuel tank capacity of 5.6 litres seems adequate for urban commutes. Monkey also has capabilities to take on off-road tracks, as evident with the raised front fender and block pattern tyres.

Honda Monkey India launch prospects

While Honda Monkey seems to have potential for Indian market as well, it is unlikely that it will be launched here anytime soon. The experience with Navi could be a factor in not introducing the Monkey in India. However, Monkey has a completely distinct and adorable profile in comparison to Navi. Enthusiasts around the world are enjoying the unique riding experience made possible by Monkey. One can only hope that Monkey makes it to our shores as well.