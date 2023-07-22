Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Nightster 440 – Next Harley For India?

Based on the new 440cc platform, Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will borrow design cues from the larger capacity 975cc Nightster motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson recently launched the X440 motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh. It was expected that the new single-cylinder platform would spawn multiple new models in the future. It will soon become a reality, with the Nightster 440 name trademarked by Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Nightster 440 is expected to be positioned below the X440 in the company’s lineup. Being affordable, the bike can work as a viable alternative to Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles. It will also challenge Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 features

As compared to X440 that has a relaxed riding stance, Nightster 440 will have a sporty, forward riding position. With a scooped rider seat, the bike will have a lower centre of gravity. Other key highlights will include round headlamp, round bar-end mirrors, wide handlebar, a single circular instrument pod, minimalistic control buttons, sleek fuel tank, exposed twin shock absorbers at rear and broad rear fender. Nightster 440 could get a quirky exhaust pipe, similar to that of its larger capacity sibling.

Nightster 440 is expected to get colour options in both matte and glossy finish. While the bike’s design can support both options, matte shades are likely to come across as more appealing. For reference, the X440 has colour options of Mustard Denim, Dark Silver, Thick Red and Matte Black. Nightster 975 has colour options of Vivid Black and Redline Red. Colour options for upcoming Nightster 440 are likely to have black and grey shades.

Finalizing the colour options for Nightster 400 could be a bit challenging. That’s because the design has to seamlessly merge elements from both the larger capacity Nightster and the new single-cylinder platform. While the sporty bobber design looks droolworthy with a V-twin, it’s not certain how likable it will be with a single-cylinder setup.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 performance, specs

Upcoming Harley Nightster 440 will borrow much of its hardware from X440. There’s the 440cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that generates 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Rated fuel efficiency is 35 kmpl, as per WMTC carbon balancing cycle testing method.

While Harley-Davidson’s 440cc single-cylinder setup has better numbers than Royal Enfield’s 350cc bikes, it falls short of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Triumph’s 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine generates 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware, Harley Nightster 440 could get conventional telescopic forks at front. This is the case with the larger capacity Nightster 975. In comparison, the X440 has 43mm KYB USD forks. Nightster will be getting options for both wire-spoke wheels and alloy wheels, as is the case with X440. Braking setup will be the same, 320 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, respectively.