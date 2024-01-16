What Features Does New Hyundai Creta E Base Model Gets?

Hyundai is set to open the 2024 innings with a bang by launching new Hyundai Creta, which is one of the most anticipated launches of the year

Creta is a fan favourite in India owing to its excellent packaging and offering the right amount of features at a reasonable price. It is a fairly reliable and no-nonsense product that sells like hot cakes in compact SUV space. Hyundai has launched a new version of Creta today. Ahead of launch, new Hyundai Creta E base model has reached dealerships.

New Hyundai Creta E Base Model Reach Dealerships

The car was launched today, with event scheduled in Delhi. Starting from Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-sh), Creta is launched in seven trim levels – E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O). E is the base trim launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-sh) and will garner a lot of interest among Indian buyers, owing to the attractive price point. That has always been the case with Creta too. Let’s see what Rs. 10.99 lakh Creta offers.

Hyundai knows its target demographic and has always offered attractive propositions right from base trims. For 2024 Creta facelift, Hyundai has given special care to base E trim and has loaded it with right set of features. Motorcraze YouTube channel has uploaded a detailed walkaround video of the same.

As seen in the video below, new Hyundai Creta E base model decently well kitted. For starters, Hyundai has given it a similar design language as top-spec SX (O). Grill is greyed out, forming a beautiful backdrop for Hyundai logo in the middle. There are inverted L-shaped LED DRLs too. However, these aren’t connected like in higher-spec models.

Headlights get a projector unit with halogen bulbs on the inside for low beam and a reflector setup below it for high beam. There are steel wheels on offer, with wheel covers. Rear gets disc brakes too. Rear gets the same tail light setup as top-spec models with a connected LED signature. Turn indicators are halogen units and hence lack a sequential swiping function. There are no rear washer and wipers as well.

Interiors of base E variant

On the inside, new Hyundai Creta E base trim gets the same dashboard layout as other trims. Steering wheel is also the same, albeit without audio controls. That’s because there is no infotainment system on offer. This is a logical choice as many Creta E variant buyers get aftermarket units anyways.

There is manual AC along with USB ports for front and rear. The instrument cluster is fully digital, but it is shared with i20, Exeter and the likes and not the same unit from top-spec models. Hyundai has given manually dimmable IRVMs and manually adjustable ORVMs, all-four power windows, central and remote locking with flip key among others.

Comfort features include front centre armrest, rear armrest, adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, rear AC vents, fabric seats, and the likes. Where powertrains are concerned, new Hyundai Creta E base model gets two engine options (NA Petrol and diesel) with one 6-speed manual gearbox.

Creta will take on compact SUVs like MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and Creta’s Kia counterpart, Seltos.