New Hyundai Santa Fe Real World Road Presence – Looks Huge

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has undergone a major transformation, with sharper styling, more space and new tech features

Hyundai has worked consistently with new designs to ensure a refreshing look for its cars and SUVs. Most recent example is the Santa Fe SUV that has been completely revamped across exteriors and interiors. It is expected to go on sale in international markets later this year.

Meanwhile, test mules of the new Santa Fe continue to be clicked without any camouflage. Spotted recently next to an extra-large dump truck, new Santa Fe hardly gives any impressions of being dwarfed. Hyundai has already revealed that the new Santa Fe will have a longer wheelbase.

New Hyundai Santa Fe features

Hyundai is in the process of implementing its new design philosophy. In Indian market, one can see an example in the form of recently launched Exter micro-SUV. Although there are similarities, one can say that new Santa Fe has a much broader canvas to showcase the new design language. It’s the reason why new Santa Fe has a more striking street presence. It’s completely different from the current model that has a conventional curvy profile all across.

New Santa Fe has a boxy look, a modern interpretation of the old-school SUVs of the past. It has sharp lines all across, which ensure a futuristic look and feel. Some of the key highlights include H pattern headlights and taillights, full-width LED strip at front, hexagonal wheel arches, thick body cladding, sporty alloy wheels, roof rails and almost 90° straight tail gate. The SUV borrows some design inspiration from Land Rover Defender, as evident with the body-coloured shading used on the rearmost window glass.

Interiors are brand new, designed to make Santa Fe a lot more versatile in comparison to the current model. As compared to the existing two-row setup, new Santa Fe will have a third row. The second and third row seats are designed to fold neatly to create a perfectly flat bed. The cockpit area looks slick with dual 12.3-inch screens, Nappa leather dashboard and twin wireless charging pads. The central control panel has dials and physical buttons for easy access to various functions.

New Hyundai Santa Fe performance

Hyundai is yet to announce powertrain details for new Santa Fe. However, the 2.5T badge reveals that the SUV will be equipped with a 2.5 litre turbo petrol motor. In the current model, this engine delivers 277 hp of peak power and 421 Nm of max torque. Engine options will vary based on the market. Just like the current model, new Santa Fe will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

New Santa Fe is also expected to get an upgraded safety kit. For example, there could be new ADAS features. The existing model has features such as navigation-based smart cruise control, reverse parking collision avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot view monitor, blind spot collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, lane following assist and rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist.