Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch Variants, Price Compared – Which Offers Best VFM?

Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch comparison puts Punch at Rs. 60K advantage now, after Exter’s introductory pricing ends, gap will go much higher

For a long time, Tata Punch has been the staple product for Indian car buyers under the sub 4m bracket. Punch has seen unprecedented popularity and has created quite a niche for itself. Hyundai has crashed this party with Exter, launched recently.

In typical Hyundai style, Exter is a feature-loaded offering packed with tech and creature comforts that Punch lacks. But Punch offers a no-nonsense approach with a proven platform and mechanicals and has impeccable safety credentials with 5 stars crash rating from GNCAP. Let’s take a look at how much more ‘punch’ Exter packs over Punch.

Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch – Features bonanza!

South Korean carmakers have a robust feature-loading strategy in the Indian market. Hyundai Exter is no different. One doesn’t have to be a genius to realise that Exter is far more feature-loaded than Punch. Especially at the top-end specs. Before jumping on features, let’s get the specs out of the way.

Hyundai has tried to one-up Punch in every way. But Punch measures 3827 mm in length, 1742 mm in width which is bigger than Exter’s 3815 mm length and 1710 mm width. But Exter boasts a tall-boy design that measures 1631 mm in height and even has a 2450 mm wheelbase which are greater than Punch’s 1615 mm height and 2445 mm wheelbase.

Punch has a greater 187 mm ground clearance, while Exter has 185 mm. Exter promises 391L of boot space and Punch has 366L of luggage carrying capacity and both have 37L fuel tanks. Both vehicles come with independent front suspension and non-independent rear, disc at front and rear drum brakes. While Punch offers 16” alloys with 195-section tyres, Exter offers 15” alloys with 175-section tyres.

Both have 1.2L NA petrol engines. On paper, Punch boasts 87 bhp and 115 Nm, while Exter promises 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Punch makes its peak torque at lower 3250 RPM as well. But differences lie within engine config. Exter offers 4-cylinders and will be generally smoother and slightly more responsive, while Punch offers 3-cylinders. 5MT and 5AMT are common between both.

Which is more fuel efficient?

The ‘kitna deti hai’ audience will be pleased with Exter’s 19 km/l to 27 km/kg fuel efficiency with petrol and CNG powertrains. But Punch ain’t far off with 18.8 km/l. Punch CNG is in the pipeline and will launch in the near future. Exter offers 6 airbags, while Punch is low on airbag count at 2. But Punch is the only one in its segment with a full-fat 5 stars crash rating.

Hyundai offers ESP and hill hold along with TPMS on top, which Punch doesn’t. But Punch brings TCS to the table. Features like automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, reverse camera, touchscreen infotainment, smartphone connectivity, telematics, and more. Exter offers a sunroof, rear AC vents, and a dashcam which Punch lacks. But Punch’s telematics are more extensive. Punch is the only one offering armrests for rear occupants.

All-four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, projector headlights, auto headlights, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, body cladding are common between the two. Punch offers automatic wipers and cornering light functionality, something that Exter currently lacks.

Exter comes with a wireless charging option too. Pricing seems to be interesting and the deciding factor here. As of now, Hyundai has priced Exter from Rs. 6 lakh (ex-sh) which is exactly where Punch starts as well. The important point to note here is that Exter’s prices are still introductory, while Punch quotes settled prices. With top-spec trims, Exter costs Rs. 10 lakh, whereas Tata Punch costs Rs. 9.52 lakh (both ex-sh). So, Punch has a pricing advantage of Rs. 60K (ex-sh) even with Exter’s introductory prices. When Exter’s prices settle, the price gap will increase dramatically and can exceed up to Rs. 1.3 lakh.