New Kia Seltos White Colour Black Roof – Mid Variant Without Camouflage

The new Kia Seltos facelift will feature a different face and a slight re-design that will uplift its premium perception further

For a very long time, Kia Seltos has held the second position in compact SUV sales charts. Now, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has surpassed it and gets close to segment leader Hyundai Creta from time to time as well. It is to be seen if the new Kia Seltos will reclaim its second position once it gets launched in India.

Ahead of launch, Youtuber Riya’s Mannath has uploaded a video of Kia Seltos facelift on their channel. This test mule from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, is fully naked and without any camouflage. The video doesn’t capture much of its interiors, though. But we can say that this particular test mule is a mid-spec variant. Probably HTK Plus or HTX.

New Kia Seltos Mid Variant Spotted

In a previous post, we divulged a few revelations relating to Kia Seltos facelift from our sources. For starters, dual exhaust tips will only be offered on variants with 1.5L turbo petrol engine. ADAS will be on offer from GT Line and above and quite a few more scoops. This particular test mule doesn’t get dual exhaust and an ADAS module.

Going by these attributes, it is highly likely that this test mule is HTK Plus or HTX trim level with a diesel engine or NA petrol. We say this because this can’t be a trim further down than HTK Plus as it gets a chrome belt line, same alloy wheels as top-spec GT Line and the quad ice-cube fog lights. There is no trim-level badging on the tailgate.

But it can’t be HTX+ and above because this particular test mule has a lower-spec touchscreen infotainment screen that Kia only offers with lower-end models. This is a smaller 8” display and gets buttons and knobs to navigate the menus and control various functions. Higher-spec trims get a larger 10.25” touchscreen infotainment screen.

This test mule also features a dual-tone black roof as well. Our sources mentioned Kia Seltos facelift will get a panoramic sunroof from mid-spec variants onwards. In the short video that Rashi’s Mannath YouTube channel posted, the presence of a sunroof is not visible. But panoramic sunroof is likely from HTX Plus onwards.

Will feature the new 1.5L turbo petrol

Currently, Kia Seltos is on offer with a 1.5L NA petrol engine (113 bhp, 144 Nm, 6MT, CVT) and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine (113 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC). Kia Seltos facelift will feature the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine (158 bhp, 250 Nm). Feature additions on top of the outgoing model are a panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite, dual zone climate control and others.

Compact SUV space is highly competitive and Kia Seltos facelift will rival segment leader Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross will join this segment in the future too.