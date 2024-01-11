Owner Adds Park Assist, ADAS On Ford Ecosport In India – Works?

With OEM hardware and software from global models, ADAS in Ford EcoSport has been achieved by an owner in India

Ford has quite a fan following in India with existing owners and enthusiasts. The most significant vehicle that Ford ever launched in India was EcoSport and it has captivated many souls in the Asian subcontinent. Even after Ford stopped selling new cars in India, many enthusiasts still hold on to their prized possessions and even work on them to bring newness.

Owner Adds Park Assist, ADAS On Ford Ecosport In India

One such owner is Idumba Kumar who runs CreativeSRI YouTube channel. If the name rings a bell, yes this is the same Idumba Kumar who also showed Ford EcoSport facelift that the company never launched in India. He sourced the Ford-made cosmetic parts from scrap to re-create EcoSport facelift, just like how Ford intended to execute.

Now, Idumba Kumar has added ADAS suite, 12-channel parking assist system, and blindspot assist system integrated into ORVMs along with B&O premium audio system with subwoofer and OEM-level execution. When we say ADAS, Idumba Kumar has gone for OEM parts from Ford’s global lineup and not a jugaad ADAS on Alto we saw recently.

ADAS features include Auto Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Auto High Beam, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Centering System, Evasive Steering Assist, Blindspot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert System along with proper feedback on a fully-digital instrument cluster and haptic feedback on steering wheel.

Retrofitting all the necessary components is an absolute pain as India-spec Ford EcoSport doesn’t support these add-ons. So, there is a need for systematic upgrade to what Ford offered in India. To get these add-ons working, Idumba Kumar has retrofitted steering column, steering lock and steering shaft from global Ford Focus’ unit.

Add-on equipment

Not just that, auto braking needs change in ABS module too. Idumba Kumar even installed a flat bottom steering wheel and steering stalk from Ford’s Global Focus ST that supports adaptive cruise tech with dedicated ADAS controls on switchgear. Ford’s image processing unit (windshield camera from global Fiesta or Puma) and front-facing radar module are installed too.

Compatible wheel speed sensors and a fully-digital instrument cluster from Global Ford ST trims were installed too. For park assist, he went with Ford’s 12-channel parking module along with TCS park assist switch. For blindspot assist, he procured dedicated hardware from Ford’s global repository.

Idumba Kumar prefers to work on his car himself and not rely on other mechanics. All this extra hardware has to be synced and programmed together with Ford’s Sync 3 UI using Ford’s FDRS system to work in unison. In the video above, he demonstrated how seamlessly the system was working. Because his car was manual, full spectrum of ADAS features like ACC+ and Lane Centering were not functional.

Even though this is all working properly with OEM-grade dedicated hardware, it is not designed for Indian road conditions and behaviours. This might be illegal as well, as these functions are retrofitted prototype tech that Ford didn’t homologate for Indian roads. Automakers tend to offer dedicated and specially designed software for Indian cars owing to demographic behaviours and conditions.

But, what’s stopping OEMs from retrofitting ADAS on older cars by offering additional hardware at an extra cost? Food for thought, eh?