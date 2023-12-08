Upcoming Electric Cars in India in 2024-25 – eVX, Creta EV, XUV.e8, Curvv EV

Major players in the electric car segment in India shortly will be Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata Motors

There has been a paradigm shift in the Indian auto industry with the arrival of electric cars. Every automaker worthy of its name has not only ventured into this segment but has also reaped rich rewards. Set to take this leap of success even further, new and improved electric cars are on the horizon for launch in 2024 and beyond.

Tata Motors the current leader in India’s electric vehicle onslaught

Apart from manufacturers’ intent to conserve energy and preserve the environment, consumers have also shown concern about lending a hand to reduce carbon footprint, curb their dependence on fossil fuel and reap the benefits of home charging. On parallel lines, the government is doing everything in its power to ensure a smooth and efficient transition into the electric arena.

However, despite these varied benefits, the electric car scenario in India also faces certain constraints. Primarily, there is also an urgent need for expansion of public charging facilities. Buyers also have to address higher initial purchase costs as compared to petrol and diesel variants. Customers are also faced with range anxiety, limited top speed and lower battery life. There are a host of upcoming electric cars set to launch in 2024. Here we list out these models, all of which have already been spied on test.

Upcoming Electric Cars in 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Motors will be adding one more electric car to its list with the Curvv EV which was showcased as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. It has been spied on test on public roads and boasts of a couple-like design. It will borrow its drivetrain from the new Nexon EV facelift with two battery pack options of medium range and long range. As of date, the Nexon EV boasts a 30 kWh battery and a larger 40.5 kWh battery with a drive range of around 500-550 km. The Curvv EV, spied in a production-ready format, could launch in early 2024 while the company also plans to add the Harrier EV and Safari EV to its electric portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Tests of the new eVX have commenced in India. It was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and more recently showcased at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show. Maruti eVX, the company’s first electric vehicle, will be positioned on the 27PL platform which has been derived from Toyota’s 40PL electric skateboard architecture while it will be produced from the Maruti Suzuki plant in Gujarat.

Set to come in with a host of driver and passenger convenience features and the latest in technology, the Maruti eVX will also boast of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Power showcased on the concept was a 60kWh battery pack offering a 550 km range though the production model could come in with a 48 kWh battery offering 400 km range.

Mahindra XUV.e8 and BE.05

Mahindra has released teaser videos of its three soon-to-be-launched electric SUVs – XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05 while they were spied undergoing extreme speed tests at the company’s track in Chennai. The XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 are based on the XUV700 and could launch either at the end of 2024 or in early 2025. The BE.05 on the other hand is set to be introduced in India in October 2025. All three electric models will be based on new INGLO platform which uses progressive battery technology, platform architecture and offers enhanced aerodynamics.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai was the first automaker to bring in an electric SUV in India with the Kona. The company then launched the Ioniq 5 electric hatchback and now plans the Creta EV which has been spied on test in both Chennai and Haryana. The Creta EV will share some common elements with its ICE counterpart. It will be positioned below the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. It is slated to be powered by a 55-60kWh battery pack with a range of around 550km on a single full charge. The automaker could showcase the Creta EV at 2025 Auto Expo ahead of its official launch in India.