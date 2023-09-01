New Mahindra XUV300, Thar To Get 10.25 Inch Touchscreen – Scoop

Current XUV300 and Thar come with 7 inch infotainment unit, while the export spec XUV300 gets 9 inch unit

Mahindra is facelifting XUV300 and launching a 5-door version of the Thar SUV. Both these SUVs are expected to launch in early 2024, while the BE and XUV.e range of vehicles will launch much later. Mahindra is developing a brand-new infotainment screen for these vehicles. Now, sources have revealed details about this larger infotainment screen.

Mahindra’s 10.25″ infotainment system – Best in class?

Our sources have revealed a gist as to what prospective buyers could expect from upcoming Mahindra vehicles. When we say upcoming vehicles, we mean 5-door Thar and XUV300 facelift. 3-door Thar will get this infotainment update after the launch of 5-door Thar launch, so as to not steal its thunder at launch.

The new infotainment screen is a larger 10.25” unit. As opposed to the smaller 7” unit on offer with Thar and XUV300, this new infotainment screen will offer a superior experience. To make the experience richer, the new 10.25” display will be of much higher resolution and very high definition. This new display will be free-standing, and will prove beneficial as it easily falls in driver’s peripheral vision.

As of now, both XUV300 and Thar feature an in-dashboard 7” infotainment screen that is below the driver’s line of sight. Both XUV300 facelift and 5-door Thar will get rectangular bezels around this new display. However, these bezels differ slightly with their implementation on XUV300 and Thar. XUV300 facelift’s bezels will be more rectangular and pointier, in-keeping with its overall aggressive exterior design changes.

At the same time, 5-door Thar’s bezels around its new 10.25” infotainment display will be slightly rounder. Only the XUV300 facelift will get glossy piano black finish on its bezels. Also, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work wirelessly, and both these upcoming vehicles will sport connected-car tech as well.

Drive modes in the house!

Mahindra is developing drive modes for XUV300 facelift and Thar 5-door. We’re not sure whether current XUV300’s variable steering modes will make it to its facelifted model or not. Upcoming XUV300 is expected to bring segment-first features like panoramic sunroof.

Apart from that, XUV300 facelift will incorporate a significantly different and radical new design as seen with previous spy shots. BE.05 inspired design language could prove the highest visual drama among its rivals including the upcoming Nexon facelift, also undergoing a massive overhaul.

Previous set of 5-door Thar spy shots reveal a refreshed front fascia along with LED projector headlights. Powertrains with both vehicles might remain as they are. Mahindra is highly likely to launch the XUV300 facelift in February or March 2023, while 5-door Thar could take longer.