New Nissan Kicks First Real World Photos From 2024 New York Auto Show

Nissan Prioritizes Safety Features in the Upcoming 2025 Kicks SUV – Introduces Nissan Safety Shield 360 ADAS Suite and 360-Degree Surround Camera

In a bid to enhance safety features, Nissan is gearing up to reintroduce the Kicks SUV with a renewed focus on safety and advanced technology. The original Nissan Kicks, launched in 2019, faced discontinuation from the Indian market due to sluggish sales.

Global Unveiling of the 2025 Nissan Kicks SUV

However, Nissan aims to reposition itself strongly in the competitive SUV segment with the upcoming 2025 Nissan Kicks. The 2025 model of the Nissan Kicks showcases significant improvements, boasting larger dimensions, advanced technology, enhanced safety equipment, and a more robust engine lineup.

The unveiling of the Nissan Kicks took place during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The official debut of the SUV took place at the 2024 New York Motor Show, running from March 29 to April 7, 2024.

The new Nissan Kicks is built on the Mitsubishi XForce SUV platform, offering a unified platform across all markets. Unlike its predecessor, which utilized different platforms for different regions, the new Kicks showcases uniformity in design and structure.

With increased dimensions, including a longer and wider frame, the new model promises a more spacious cabin. Measuring at 4,366mm in length, 1,801 mm in width, and 1,626mm in height, the 2025 Nissan Kicks demonstrates a significant size increase compared to its predecessor, providing added comfort and cabin space.

Features, Safety, and Engine Specifications

Externally, the Nissan Kicks features robust wheel arches, matte black body cladding, slim LED head and tail lamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior is adorned with quality materials, offering a spacious cabin and a large cargo area. Notable interior upgrades include a powered panoramic sunroof, zero gravity seating, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and touch-sensitive HVAC controls.

Safety features are significantly enhanced with the inclusion of an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, featuring standard intelligent cruise control and optional ProPILOT Assist system for lane-keep assist. The Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes a 360-degree camera, is set to be standard across all 2025 Nissan Kicks models.

Under the hood, the 2025 Nissan Kicks is equipped with a new 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 139 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque. This marks a notable improvement over its predecessor, offering more power and torque. The engine is paired with an Xtronic automatic gearbox, with power distributed to either the front or all four wheels through an Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

While specific details regarding the launch of the new Nissan Kicks in India and pricing estimates remain undisclosed, Nissan also plans to introduce an MPV based on the Renault Triber, along with their version of the Renault Duster.