2024 Nissan Kicks SUV (Creta Rival) Debuts – ADAS, AWD, 360 Cam, 19″ Alloys

Second-gen Nissan Kicks has larger dimensions, updated fascia and gets a range of new features

Nissan had introduced the Kicks SUV in India in January 2019. It was based on the B0 platform and rivalled compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. After around four years, it was discontinued in 2023. Low sales and stricter Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 emission norms were among the reasons for the discontinuation.

New Nissan Kicks revealed

While Kicks SUV didn’t work as expected in India, it has done remarkably well across international markets. It is a popular choice across Brazil and North American and Asian markets. Nissan is working on the second-gen Kicks SUV, which has now been revealed ahead of its debut at New York Motor Show 2024.

Users can expect roomier cabin space, as the new Kicks is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. Length is now 4,366 mm, which is a gain of 56 mm. Similarly, width of 1,800 mm and height of 1,630 mm register gains of 40 mm and 20 mm, respectively. Wheelbase has increased from 2,620 mm to 2,656 mm. Nissan claims that there is additional shoulder space of 3.8 cm and leg area of 2.2 cm for rear passengers.

New Nissan Kicks – Exterior updates

New Nissan Kicks gets a major refresh, encompassing both cosmetic and functional updates. It is underpinned by the same platform, as in use with the Mitsubishi X-Force SUV sold across ASEAN markets. A number of updates are derived from the X-Force SUV.

Similarities are noticeable across the sheet metal formations for the doors and roof. The glasshouse, with its sporty coupe-styled sloping roofline, also seems familiar. Front fascia of new Kicks SUV gets a horizontally slatted grille, with similar formations for the LED DRLs placed on the edges. The sleek LED headlamps are placed on top, bordering the bonnet.

At rear, 2nd-gen Kicks SUV has vertically positioned LED tail lamps. A black trim seamlessly connects the tail lamps. Top-spec variants of new Nissan Kicks will be getting massive 19-inch alloy wheels. These are appropriately housed under large wheel arches, further complemented with thick body cladding all across.

2nd Gen Nissan Kicks – New features

Interiors are almost entirely new, with the base variants getting 7-inch displays. Top-spec variants are equipped with larger 12.3-inch screens. New Kicks gets Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats that will be useful for long journeys.

The dashboard and steering wheel are entirely new. Other key highlights include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, USB-C ports and capacitive touch controls. A panoramic sunroof is also part of the updated package. Safety has been enhanced with Nissan Safety Shield 360 ADAS Suite and a 360° camera.

When will new Nissan Kicks launch in India?

It is not certain if the new-gen Nissan Kicks SUV will be launched in India. Nissan is working on other projects that may have a higher probability of success in the Indian auto market. For example, there are plans to introduce a Renault Triber based MPV. Also under consideration is a Nissan version of the new Renault Duster.