New Ola S1 Air Arrives At Dealer Showroom – New Neon Colour Details

Ola Electric continues to register strong growth, with market share of 40 percent in July 2023

Ola’s mission to ‘EndICEAge’ seems to be progressing quite well. In July 2023, Ola YoY sales growth was a massive 375%. As per data available on Vahan website, Ola Electric sales were around 19,000 units in July 2023.

Sales are expected to gain further momentum with the affordable Ola S1 Air getting an overwhelming response. Ola currently offers only the S1 Pro and the S1 Air variants. The standard S1 variant has been discontinued. It is possible that Ola could introduce new products or variants soon, as there’s a huge price gap between the S1 Air and S1 Pro.

Ola S1 Air starts arriving at dealer showroom / Experience centres

Ola S1 Air electric scooters have started arriving at Ola experience centres. It includes the new Neon colour that was launched recently. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Sreechand V Nair for these exclusive spy shots. There are five other exciting colour options for Ola S1 Air. The scooter has the latest MoveOS 3, with features such as proximity unlock, Party Mode, Bluetooth calling, Moods and Profiles.

Other advanced features include navigation, personalized music selection and digital key for remote unlock. The scooter has a fluid design and comes in a dual-tone colour theme. It suits practical needs with features such as thick pipe grab rail, 34-liter boot space and flat floorboard.

A comprehensive range of features, coupled with an affordable price point, has resulted in blockbuster bookings for S1 Air electric scooter. According to the company, bookings had crossed 50,000 units in just a few days of launch of S1 Air. Ola had opened the purchase window for S1 Air on July 28th, 2023. The offer price was Rs 1,09,999 (ex-sh), valid till July 31st. However, with massive demand for the scooter, Ola has taken the decision to extend the offer price till 15th August 12 PM. Post that, Ola S1 Air will retail at Rs 1,19,999.

Ola S1 Air performance, range

Ola S1 Air is equipped with a 3kWh battery pack. It supplies power to a hub mounted motor that generates 4.5 kW of peak power. Users can choose from ride modes of Eco, Normal and Sports. The scooter has a range of 125 km, when running in Eco mode. True range (Normal Mode) is 100 km. Top speed is rated at 90 kmph. Ola S1 Air can achieve 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. 0 to 60 will take 5.7 seconds. In a home environment, S1 Air can be charged in 5 hours.

S1 Air has a 7-inch full digital screen, with resolution of 800×480. This is a lower configuration, as compared to S1 Pro that has a screen resolution of 1280×768. Both variants come with all-LED lighting. S1 Air utilizes a tubular frame with twin telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. It has drum brakes at both ends, integrated with CBS system. In comparison, S1 Pro has disc brakes at both ends.

S1 Air gets most of the premium features available with S1 Pro. It includes cruise control, predictive maintenance, Bluetooth / GPS connectivity, OTA updates and reverse mode. However, some features are missing such as Hyper Mode.