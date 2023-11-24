New RE Himalayan 450 Launched At Rs. 2.69 Lakh – Killer Pricing!

New RE Himalayan 450 has more power and added equipment to help enthusiasts explore the most challenging terrains

When it comes to serious off-roading, one of the most capable and affordable options available is the Himalayan. The New Himalayan 450 takes the experience to the next level, as it packs in a larger-capacity engine and new features. Royal Enfield has launched it at Motoverse event in Goa. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 10,000 (Refundable).

New Himalayan 450 features

Because this is a global bike, Royal Enfield has revealed prices for global markets too. For Europe, it will start from EUR 5,900 and in UK, it costs GBP 5,750. For India, Royal Enfield has an introductory price of Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-sh). This introductory pricing is valid till December 31st. There are three variants – Base costs Rs. 2.69 lakh, Pass costs Rs. 2.79 lakh and Summit starts from Rs. 2.79 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

Just like the smaller-capacity version, New Himalayan 450 has a tall profile. Some of the key highlights include a round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, signature front beak, front racks, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, rear rack for top box mounting and upswept exhaust. The bike has an all-LED setup.

Colour options include Hanle Black, Kamet White, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue and Kaza Brown. All these names relate to various locations or specialities across the Himalayas. New RE Himalayan 450 has comfortable riding ergonomics. The seats are especially designed to avoid saddle sores during long journeys.

Standard rider seat height is 825 mm and users can also choose an 805 mm low seat option. This should allow users adequate control and handling across off-road tracks. Water wading capabilities have been improved with a high up air intake under the tank. Another key feature is a new circular TFT display.

It has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with a smartphone. Users can access music, phone functions and full Google map navigation. The navigation is powered by Google Maps platform. The screen is placed at an appropriate angle to ensure easy readability.

New Himalayan 450 specs, performance

Powering the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a 452cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves engine. It generates 40.02 PS of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has electronic fuel injection, 42mm throttle body and ride-by-wire system.

Users can choose from four riding modes, as per the terrain and their ride preferences. Himalayan 450 utilizes a steel, twin-spar tubular frame, with 43 mm USD forks at front and linkage-type mono-shock suspension at rear. Both the front and rear wheels have 200 mm of travel. The bike has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, shod with 90/90 and 140/80 tyres, respectively.

Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm ventilated disc with double piston calliper at front and a 270 mm ventilated disc with a single-piston calliper at rear. The bike gets dual-channel switchable ABS. New Himalayan 450 has a ground clearance of 230 mm. The bike has a kerb weight of 196 kg and can carry 17 litres of fuel.

A number of accessories are on offer such as a large windscreen, headlight grill, touring mirrors, rally handlebar pad, radiator guard, engine guards and rally protection. Room for luggage can be provided with panniers, top box and their mounting brackets.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking at the launch of the motorcycle, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “Embarking on the creation of the new Himalayan, we immersed ourselves in the riding experiences of our community, engaging with globetrotters, explorers, and athletes. Informed by these insights and our own journey in the Himalayas, we retained the crucial elements of its DNA and worked on the areas for evolution in the new and evolved Himalayan which is absolutely purpose-built for the Himalayas.

The results are fantastic and we can see that with the immense love shown by consumers and experts from across the world. The new Himalayan represents an evolution, thoughtfully shaped by genuine rider needs, making it a true global motorcycle poised to set new standards in the adventure touring category worldwide. In line with our Pure Motorcycling philosophy, we are also delighted to announce the upcoming Himalayan Adventure calendar for our passionate community across the globe. ”