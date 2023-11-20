Royal Enfield Sales Breakup October 2023 – Exports Fell YoY, MoM

Royal Enfield Classic and Hunter in the 350 cc range commanded the domestic sales list with both YoY and MoM growth

Royal Enfield has been doing well in terms of sales with a total (domestic + exports) at 84,435 units in September 2023. This was against 82,235 units sold in October 2022 while on a MoM basis sales improved over a total of 78,580 units sold in September 2023.

Royal Enfield Domestic Sales October 2023

The company is gearing up to introduce its first bike in the 450cc range. The new Himalayan 450 will be launched sometime later this month. It will be at the 2023 MotoVerse in Goa being held on November 24 that the new Himalayan will be revealed while it could be priced around Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the company’s domestic list commanded by its 350cc models, it was a total of 80,958 units sold last month, up 5.79 percent from 76,528 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 4,430 units. MoM sales also saw a 9.02 percent growth from 74,261 units sold in September 2023 relating to volume growth of 6,697 units.

RE Classic 350 was the best-selling model in company’s lineup in domestic markets with a 0.33 percent YoY growth to 31,897 units, up from 31,791 units sold in October 2022. It was an even higher MoM growth by 22.67 percent when compared to 26,003 units sold in September 2023.

The Classic 350 currently commands a 39.40 percent share in Royal Enfield’s domestic markets. RE Hunter 350 was up next with 17,732 units sold last month, up 14.81 percent over 15,445 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales grew by 20.25 percent from 14,746 units sold in September 2023 to currently hold a 21.90 percent share

Also in the 350cc segment were the Bullet and Meteor. Bullet 350 domestic sales grew significantly by 63.12 percent to 14,281 units, up from 8,755 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales on the other hand fell by 18.45 percent from 17,512 units sold in September 2023. The new gen Bullet 350 was launched in September 2023, bringing with it added features, a fine-tuned engine and better suspension.

Bullet 350 sales drop 18.45% MoM

Bookings have opened and sales could see an increase in the months ahead. Meteor 350cc sales, on the other hand, fell by 2.05 percent YoY to 10,141 units in October 2023 from 10,353 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however, grew by 17.12 percent from 8,659 units sold in September 2023.

The RE Himalayan has seen lower sales over past two months. It fell to 2,944 units in October 203 down 21.51 percent from 3,751 units sold in October 2022 while it dipped MoM by 8.51 percent from 3,218 units sold in September 2023.

India’s highest-selling 500cc+ motorcycle, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sold 2,202 units sold last month, a 7.99 percent growth over 2,039 units sold in September 2023. Sales dipped YoY for both the 650 Twins and Electric 350 to 1,746 units and 15 units respectively though MoM sales of the 650 Twins went up by 36.41 percent from 1,280 units sold in September 2023.

More recently the company has updated the Super Meteor which is India’s best-selling bike in the 500cc segment. Royal Enfield has introduced the wingman telematics suite on the Super Meteor 650 bringing with it a host of connected tech features which are accessible via Royal Enfield App.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 tops Export List in October 2023

With a total of 3,477 units in October 2023, Royal Enfield has reported both a YoY and MoM decline in exports. It was a 39.07 percent YoY decline from 5,707 units exported in October 2022 while MoM exports dipped by 19.50 percent from 4,319 units shipped in September 2023. Every model in the company portfolio posted a YoY decline while on a MoM basis, it was only the Super Meteor and Hunter 350 that saw more positive results.

Topping the export list was Classic 350 which saw an 11.75 percent de-growth to 1,059 units in October 2023 from 1,200 units exported in October 2022. MoM exports also fell by 14.46 percent from 1,238 units shipped in September 2023. Super Meteor exports stood at 1,022 units lasts month, a 15.48 percent MoM growth over 885 units exported in October 2022. The Super Meteor currently commands a 29.39 percent share on the export list.

It was a 48.06 percent YoY decline in exports for the Hunter 350 which fell to 670 units last month from 1,290 units exported in October 2022. MoM exports however, saw a marginal improvement of 1.21 percent from 662 units shipped in September 2023. De-growth in exports was also reported for the 650 Twins (392 units), Meteor (209 units), Bullet 350 (71 units) and Himalayan (54 units).