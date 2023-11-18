Royal Enfield Wingman Telematics Suite Launched With Super Meteor 650

The wingman telematics suite with Super Meteor 650 unlocks a slew of connected tech features accessed via Royal Enfield App

Super Meteor 650 made its official debut at 2022 EICMA Show. One year since, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has climbed up the ranks and is currently India’s best-selling 500cc+ motorcycle. The company is now offering Wingman telematics suite with Super Meteor 650 as standard fitment from November 16th for an additional cost. This can be retrofitted by existing owners too.

Royal Enfield Wingman Telematics Suite with Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a proper cruiser bike competing with Benelli 502C and Kawasaki Vulcan S along with its stablemate Interceptor 650. The additional cost for Wingman-equipped Super Meteor 650 from November 16th is Rs. 6,500 (ex-sh). This includes a dongle, data plan and RSA for a subscription of 5 years.

After 5 year duration, data plan can be recharged at a nominal fee (price not specified). Existing owners can retrofit this via authorised dealerships by placing an order. Price is Rs. 6,500 (excluding GST and fitment charges). With factory-fitted Wingman-equipped vehicles, this additional hardware is included in bike’s standard warranty too.

What are the features of Wingman?

Wingman unlocks a slew of connected tech accessible by the rider via Royal Enfield app. These functions can be accessed on both Android and IOS devices. Speaking of functions, there are five primary functions – Live Tracking, Last Parked Location, Trip Summary, Vehicle Alerts and Proactive Support by GRID Team.

The dedicated GRID Team will be operational between 9AM to 6PM and this team will address any unfortunate situations that cause the vehicle to be immovable. RSA is part of this Wingman package and GRID Team will arrange roadside assistance that is live 24X7. From Royal Enfield App, owners can view trip history from past three months with data like average speed, sudden acceleration and braking, over-speeding, trip route and more.

Vehicle alerts include real-time fuel level and battery charge status. GPS Accuracy tolerance for tracking the motorcycle is between 20m to 200m. As of now, Royal Enfield Wingman suite is exclusively designed for Super Meteor 650 and more vehicles will follow soon.

Specs and powertrain

RE Super Meteor 650 is being presented in three variants – Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. Colour options are distinct to each variant. The base variant receives colour schemes of Astral Black, Astral Blue and Astral Green while the mid variant is in Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Top-of-the-line Celestial trim comes in two colours – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Tripper navigation is integrated into a twin-pod instrument console that works with Google Maps and shows turn-by-turn directions also offers Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. This new cruiser bike weighs 241 kgs. It rides on alloy wheels measuring 19 inch front and 16 in rear and is fitted with tubeless tyres measuring 100/90-19 tyre at front and 150/80-B16 tyres at the rear.

Engine, Suspension and Braking

Borrowing its engine lineup from the RE 650 Twins, the Meteor 650 gets its power via a 648 cc, twin-cylinder engine offering 47 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. Noise emission rating is at 76.3 dB(A).

It also receives 43 mm Showa USD fork and twin shocks with pre-load adjustability while braking is via 320 mm front and 300 mm rear discs. Dual-channel ABS has been offered as standard. Royal Enfield is offering exclusive accessory kits called Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer which could not only enhance the riding experience of Meteor 650 but will also offer better functionalities.