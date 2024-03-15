New Skoda Epiq Is A 4.1m Electric SUV – Is This India Bound?

As opposed to the current crop of EVs from the company, new Skoda Epiq is the first representation of “Modern Solid” design language

Fueling the electric vehicle onslaught, Skoda is launching six new EVs by the end of 2026. For India, however, Skoda has announced a sub 4m SUV at its recent event that could spawn a full-electric counterpart at a later date. Skoda has now introduced Epiq sub compact electric crossover which may find its way to our shores.

Skoda Epiq Is A 4.1m Electric SUV

What exactly is Skoda Epiq? The company calls it a design study, rather than a concept. But in reality, Skoda Epiq looks like a near production ready prototype that is undergoing studio photoshoot for advert material. Meaning, that this design study is so practical and mature, it looks ready for production.

Touted as “small but epic”, Skoda Epiq is the first vehicle (design study) from the brand to sport its new “Modern Solid” design language. This is slightly different to what Skoda teased at the recent event on its upcoming sub 4m SUV. Targeted starting price of this vehicle is EUR 25,000 which translates to Rs. 22.5 lakh with today’s currency exchange rates.

Skoda Epiq is a 4.1m long e-crossover that could be rounded-up as an electric version of Kamiq. However, being a born electric vehicle, Skoda Epiq boasts increased practicality over Kamiq. Born electric vehicles are blessed with better space optimisation by OEMs and Epiq sports a 490L boot space, which is roughly 20% larger than Kamiq’s.

How does it look?

The Modern Solid design language is fairly handsome. We are sure this design wouldn’t split any opinions if launched in India. There are sleek LED DRLs on either end of Epiq’s fascia. These DRLs are coupled with fang-like LEDs vertically arranged, giving them an inverted L-like shape. Headlights are positioned below these fangs, engulfed in a black trim.

Skoda’s typical moustache is still present, but is sleeker and a lot appealing. Lower bumper has 8 massive vertical openings that lend an interesting direction. Side profile is strong with a thick and upright C-pillar. Door handles are conventional and there are swanky aero wheels. Floating roof effect and black body cladding all-around are other notable elements.

Tail lights have T-shaped LED signature and the same 8 vertical openings can be seen in rear bumper too. Skoda lettering in Red sits on the neatly sculpted tailgate proudly. Chunky roof rails and glass roof are noteworthy.

Powertrain and specs

On the inside, Skoda Epiq looks modern and minimal. There is a layered dashboard, a free-standing infotainment screen, a small digital cluster, 2-spoke steering, a few buttons below the infotainment screens and seating for five. Skoda has tastefully played with white and orange shades for striking contrast.

Powertrain-wise, Skoda Epiq will be underpinned by MEB Entry platform. Only FWD drivetrain is highly likely with this vehicle. Battery size is unknown and WLTP range could be in the ballpark of 400 km. Skoda Epiq might break covers in 2025 and the exact vehicle is less likely to reach our shores.