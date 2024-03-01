Skoda Planning To Launch Diesel Engine In India With This New Gen Car

The 2024 Skoda Superb may get a diesel engine option – It will be sold in India via CBU route in limited numbers

Following a strategic shift towards an all-petrol lineup, Skoda Auto is set to revive its diesel presence in the Asian subcontinent. According to Petr Janeba, Skoda’s Head of International Sales, the company is in the process of devising a plan to reintroduce diesel engines in India. Janeba specifies that only specific Skoda vehicles will be equipped with a diesel engine.

Skoda Bringing The Diesel Engine Back

Despite the dominance of petrol-driven vehicles in India due to stringent emission regulations, diesel-powered vehicles that meet emissions standards continue to enjoy popularity. This is especially true for larger MPVs and SUVs, where the preference for diesel torque and cost-effectiveness remains strong. Many SUV models in India still offer a diesel engine variant to cater to this specific market.

Contrary to expectations, Skoda is not reintroducing diesel engines with its Kodiaq SUV. According to Petr Janeba, the focus is on bringing back diesel engine options exclusively for the new generation Skoda Superb sedan.

Last year, Skoda India discontinued the Superb and Octavia models in line with the implementation of BS6 Phase II. This mandated manufacturers to meet emission standards in real driving scenarios (RDE), rather than relying on laboratory simulations. Additionally, the requirement for E20 fuel compatibility led to the discontinuation of several models by various OEMs instead of updating them.

Next Gen Skoda Superb

Speculations were circulating that Skoda might reintroduce its iconic Superb sedan to the Indian market through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route, a strategy aimed at sidestepping the costly process of homologating the vehicle in India. Importing vehicles in smaller volumes allows OEMs to bypass the homologation requirement.

Petr Janeba’s confirmation regarding Skoda’s plan to bring the diesel variant of the Superb sedan to India adds weight to the initial speculations about the Superb’s import. It is anticipated that Skoda will import approximately 1,000 units of the Superb diesel into India. However, it remains unclear whether Skoda will exclusively import the diesel version or if there will also be a petrol-powered Superb in the mix.

There is a high likelihood that Skoda will introduce the 2024 Superb, which made its global debut in November 2023. The 2024 Superb is available in both sedan and Combi estate models, featuring a redesigned exterior and interior, a spacious 645L boot in the sedan, LED Matrix beam headlights, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital cluster, real leather upholstery, and more.

Given that it is a Skoda, 2024 Superb has 28 “simply clever” features. Powertrain options with Superb sedan included two mild hybrids – 1.5L mHEV (148 bhp, 7-DSG, FWD) and a 2.0L TSI (201 bhp, 7DSG, FWD) (261 bhp, 7DSG, AWD). The good ol’ 2.0L TDi diesel has a 148 bhp, FWD option and a 190 bhp AWD, both mated to a 7-speed DSG. Only the Superb Combi estate gets 1.5L PHEV powertrain with 201 bhp combined output, FWD and 6-speed DSG, drawing juice from a 25.7 kWh battery. Claimed range is 100 km from a single charge.

Source