New Skoda Kodiaq Breaks Covers – More Space Than VW Tiguan

The PHEV variant of new Skoda Kodiaq packs a 25.7 kWh battery that can drive the car up to 100 km on pure electric power

Within the Volkswagen family, two platform partners have stepped into a new chapter. We’re talking about recently debuted Volkswagen Tiguan and just debuted Skoda Kodiaq. The latter boasts sharper design, more practicality and space, along with a hybrid powertrain option. This Skoda Kodiaq is likely to grace our shores as well.

New Skoda Kodiaq Breaks Covers

Now in its second generation, Skoda Kodiaq is considerably larger than its predecessor. Both exterior dimensions and interior volume have grown, which is more accommodating. When we say growth in exterior dimensions, we mean length. Because 2nd gen Kodiaq is actually 18 mm narrower and 17 mm shorter in height than 1st Gen Kodiaq.

Not exactly station wagon proportions, but it slightly is unusual. At 4,758 mm, the length has gone up by 61 mm, while the wheelbase is still 2,971 mm. Skoda is offering both two and three row options. Two row model boasts a staggering 910L boot, expandable to 2,105L, while the three row model has 340L with 3rd row up, 845L with 3rd row down and 2,035L with 3rd and 2nd rows folded.

In terms of design, Skoda has subtly evolved Kodiaq to a new generation, still in keeping with its predecessor’s overall DNA. Profile has new detailing with sheet metal and new alloy wheels ranging between 17-inch to optional 20-inch with aero wheel covers. Fascia still has Skoda signature moustache grill, C-shaped elements and muscular and detailed bonnet.

2nd Gen LED Matrix headlights now output 15% more light and come as standard fitment with Sportline trim. Of the 9 new colours, Bronx Gold Metallic shade stands out and with Sportline trim, has multiple black accents all around. At the back, New Skoda Kodiaq is recognisably a Skoda with its C-shaped LED tail lights.

Interiors and powertrains

There is a complete overhaul on the inside, with Skoda making 2nd gen Kodiaq more modern and appealing. The two-spoke steering is similar to other Skoda models and there is an optional 13-inch infotainment setup (10-inch standard). This infotainment screen is free-standing and lends a modern vibe to Kodiaq. Driver gets a 10-inch digital instrument screen.

Skoda has retained physical climate control smart dials that house a 1.25-inch display inside them. Gear selector is now in the steering column and liberates a lot of room in centre console. Heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, massage function in front seats, up to 14-speaker audio system from Canton, wireless phone charging and others are notable features.

Powertrain options include a 1.5L TSI with 148 bhp and FWD, a 2.0L TSI with 201 bhp and AWD and a 2.0L TDI with 148 bhp and FWD along with 190 bhp and AWD setups. All of these powertrains get a 7-speed DSG transmission. However, there is a PHEV variant (Skoda Kodiaq iV) which gets 1.5L TSI engine and a 25.7 kWh battery with 100 km range and boasts a combined power output of 201 bhp. This setup gets a 6-speed DSG.