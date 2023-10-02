Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Announced – Festive Pricing, New Features For Slavia, Kushaq

Made in India Skoda and Volkswagen vehicles all score 5-stars in Global NCAP’s crash tests under updated protocols

First launched in 2021, it has been 2 years since Volkswagen and Skoda materialised the India 2.0 strategy. The first car to roll out of this strategy was Kushaq and the first sedan was Slavia. Ahead of festive season, Skoda has revised pricing, added new features with top-spec specifications and introduced Slavia Matte Edition too.

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Launched

The star of this development has to be Slavia Matte Edition launch. The company hasn’t revealed prices for Slavia Matte Edition. However, Skoda had offered Matte Edition with Kushaq for an additional Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh). A similar price increment with the limited Slavia Matte Edition is likely too.

Carbon Steel base paint and glossy black contrasting highlights like Kushaq Matte Edition add a stealthy appeal. Skoda will offer Slavia Matte Edition with both 1.0L and 1.5L turbo petrol engines along with both 6-speed manual 6-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT options. While Skoda India hasn’t announced prices for Slavia Matte Edition, it has revealed festive pricing for base Active trim at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-sh).

Attractive festive pricing

This attractive limited-period festive pricing of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-sh) is not just for Slavia, but for Kushaq too. As part of festive offers, Skoda is introducing new features with both Kushaq and Slavia at top-spec Style trim. These are electric seat adjustments for driver and co-driver along with illuminated footwell areas. Kushaq’s top-spec Monte Carlo trim gets electric seats and illuminated footwell areas as well.

The larger 10-inch infotainment screen on Slavia and Kushaq with Style trims bring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Skoda Play Apps and a subwoofer in the back are notable elements too. These new features are set to make Slavia and Kushaq even more premium and appealing than they already are.

Under The Hood

The MQB A0 IN has turned out to be a stellar platform and underpins Slavia and Kushaq from Skoda and Taigun and Virtus from Volkswagen. This platform is powered by two engine options with two transmission options for each. At the lower end of the spectrum, we have a 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI engine which makes 115 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque and is offered with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

And at the higher end, we have a 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI engine which kicks out almost 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque and is equipped with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking on the enhanced portfolio, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Our product offensive is aimed at welcoming more customers into the Škoda family and coincides with the festive spirit in the country. It has always been our endeavour to provide to our customers the safest family cars and ensure high level of customer satisfaction with our products and services. These festive offerings and enhancements in our products deliver on these fronts and offer fantastic value to our customers.”