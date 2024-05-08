New Swift All 5 Variants Detailed – Features, Interiors, Exteriors

4th-gen Swift has a fresh new look and offers enhanced safety, premium features and best-in-class fuel efficiency

Already a bestseller, Maruti Swift can deliver even better results with the new, 4th-gen model. It will continue to rival the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Here’s a look at variant-wise features of new Swift to understand which option offers the best value.

New Maruti Swift LXi Base Variant – Key features

Cosmetic updates for new Swift are largely common across all variants. Even the base variant LXi gets a refreshed grille and bumper. There are no fog lamps available with the base variant. Other key features include halogen projector headlamps, black coloured door handles and steel wheels.

The C-pillar mounted rear door handles have been replaced with regular units across all variants of new Swift. As safety has been enhanced with the new Swift, even the base variant has access to a comprehensive range of safety equipment. It includes six airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

New Maruti Swift mid variants – VXi and VXi(O)

Exterior profile is largely the same as the base variant. New Swift mid-variants VXi and VXi(O) also do not get fog lamps. These variants get projector halogen headlamps and halogen turn signals. Folks buying the mid-spec variants of new Swift will be missing out on LED DRLs.

Side profile is distinguishable with body-coloured door handles, ORVMs with integrated turn signals and steel wheels in black finish. Swift mid variants have manual key start functionality. They have 165/80 R14 MRF Ecotred tyres.

Inside, some of the key highlights include fabric seats, an all-black dashboard and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s automatic climate control and defogger. However, new Swift mid variants miss out on features such as rear AC vents, reverse camera and electrically adjustable ORVMs. VXi(O) gets the request sensor on the driver door handle, a feature that is not available with VXi.

New Maruti Swift top-spec variants – ZXi and ZXi+

It is likely that the new Swift ZXi trim will emerge as one of the most popular options. Probably the best value for money variant. It offers an optimal combo of features and affordable pricing. But there will be some compromises such as the absence of LED DRLs.

New Swift ZXi has LED headlamps and 15-inch alloy wheels in a monotone silver colour. It gets blacked-out pillars, driver-side request sensor and rear washer and wiper. Inside, one of the key additions is rear AC vents. This is the first time Swift is getting this feature. Other key highlights of Swift LXi include a 7-inch freestanding touchscreen and fully automatic climate control.

Top-spec Swift ZXi+ gets LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. There’s sporty 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and rear LED tail lamps. Inside, key features include a digital AC panel, a driver-oriented cockpit and centre floating design and sophisticated ornamentation with 3D texture.

Swift ZXi+ gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, Type A and Type C USB charging ports, Suzuki Connect and Arkamys Surround Sense. Safety kit has been enhanced with hill hold control.

Powering the new 4th-gen Maruti Swift is a new Z series, 3-cylinder engine that generates 81.6 PS and 112 Nm. It has best-in-class mileage of 25.72 km/L. New Swift also has lower emission in comparison to the existing model.