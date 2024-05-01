Tata Car Sales April 2024 At 47k – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago

Tata Motors has registered a 12% increase in total PV and CV sales in April 2024 while EV sales dipped marginally

Tata Motors has revealed their sales figures for April 2024 where positive sales can be seen across all segments. In domestic and global markets, sales stood at 77,521 units, up from 59,599 units sold in April 2023. Total domestic sales also showed off 12% growth on a YoY basis to 76,399 units, up from 68,514 units sold in April 2023 while growth was outstanding across the commercial vehicle segment.

Tata Motors PV Sales April 2024

Taking into account passenger vehicle sales in April 2024, there were 47,883 units sold in domestic markets, a 2% YoY improvement over 47,007 units sold in April 2023. These figures also include their electric vehicle lineup that has been growing in importance among buyers in the country.

Tata car range on offer includes Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier and Safari. Export, on the other hand, remained flat at 100 units. This took total PV sales (domestic + exports) to 47,983 units, up 2% over 47,107 units sold in April 2024. In March 2024, Tata Motors had sold a total of 50,297 passenger vehicles, including 6,738 electric vehicles.

Talking exclusively of the company’s electric vehicle sales that currently include the Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, and Punch, has accounted for total sales (domestic + exports) at 6,364 units, down 2% from 6,516 units sold in April 2023. The company now gears up for launch of the new Tata Curvv sometime later this year.

Tata CV Sales April 2024

In the commercial vehicle space, it is Tata Motors that leads this segment with a robust lineup of vehicles spread across HCV, ILMCV and passenger carriers. The company commanded a 35.7% market share in FY24 with 3,59,499 units sold in the said period.

Tata Motors has reported growth across all segments of commercial vehicles. The HCV segment grew by 13% YoY to 7,875 units in April 2024 from 6,984 units sold in April 2023. It was the ILMCV segment that has seen resounding success with a 101% improvement in sales to 4,316 units last month from 2,148 units sold in April 2023 while it was also impressive growth across the passenger carrier segment with a 118% YoY surge to 4,502 units from 2,061 units sold in the same month last year. SCV cargo and pick up sales also saw a 15% growth from 10,314 units sold in April 2023 to 11,823 units in the past month.

This took total CV domestic sales to 28,516 units in April 2024 up 33% as compared to 21,507 units sold in April 2023. Exports, on the other hand, have reported modest growth at 4% YoY to 1,022 units in April 2024 from 985 units sold in April 2023. Total CV sales thus increased 31% to 29,538 units in April 2024 from 22,492 units sold in April 2023. In this CV segment it was the Tata Magic that amassed sales of 4 lakh units since launch.