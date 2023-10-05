New Tata Harrier Steering, Digital MID – Safari Rear Connected LED Revealed

In their facelift avatar, Tata Harrier and Safari will have Curvv-inspired updates across exteriors and interiors

With recent launch of new Nexon and Nexon EV, one can visualize the design evolution taking place at Tata Motors. A number of features have been borrowed from Curvv concept. A similar set of updates can now be seen with Harrier facelift and Safari facelift. These mid-size SUVs will also be getting new features and a new petrol engine as well.

New Harrier, Safari features

It has become imperative to acquire a sophisticated, futuristic look and feel, as the SUVs will need to accommodate both the ICE and EV versions. It remains to be seen if the electric versions are launched along with the facelifts or at a later date. By maintaining a high level of similarity, production costs can be reduced. Even the Curvv concept follows the same approach, as it too will have both ICE and electric versions.

While the current models have the typical rugged design elements seen with ICE SUVs, the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari appear to have more refined design aesthetics. The front fascia has been completely transformed with changes to the grille, bumper and headlamps. A full-width LED strip is apparently there, one of the signature features of Curvv concept.

There is a lot more detailing in the design elements and everything comes together as a single, cohesive theme that easily grabs one’s attention. Of course, Harrier facelift and Safari facelift have their own distinctive features. A similar set of differentiating factors will also be seen with their respective EV versions. Side profile of the facelifts will be largely the same. Except that there is a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, changes extend across the bumper, skid plate and LED tail lights.

Interiors of Harrier facelift and Safari facelift have also undergone a major revamp. Changes to the dashboard and central console are easily noticeable. The SUVs also get the new two-spoke steering wheel with backlit Tata logo in the centre. There’s a large touchscreen as well. It could be around 12+ inches, making it one of the largest in segment. Other highlights include panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and radar-based ADAS features.

Harrier, Safari facelift performance

A limiting factor for Harrier and Safari has been the non-availability of a petrol engine. Most other rivals in mid-size SUV segment offer both diesel and petrol engine options. A petrol option can help target a larger audience base, as petrol variants are usually cheaper than their diesel counterparts.

With the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari, Tata could introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 170 PS of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available. The 2.0-litre diesel motor will be carried forward. It makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.