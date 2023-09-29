Toyota To Launch New Mid Size SUV (340D Codename) – XUV700, Safari Rival

With good response to cars like Glanza and Hyryder, Toyota has plans to replicate the success in mid-size SUV segment

Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki has allowed the company to boost its sales volumes. Products like Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently account for around 40% of Toyota’s India sales. However, both Toyota and Maruti Suzuki still do not have any dedicated offering in mid-size SUV segment. This will change in a couple of years, as Toyota is working on a new SUV to rival the likes of XUV700, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Toyota mid-size SUV – launch date, production plans

Codenamed 340D, Toyota’s new mid-size SUV is expected to debut in 2026. It will be manufactured at Toyota’s new plant that is being developed to cater to increased demand. This will be Toyota’s third plant in India. Toyota’s existing two plants are located in Bidadi, Karnataka. The third plant will be setup at the same premises.

Toyota’s new mid-size SUV will be the primary product to be manufactured at the new plant during initial years. When it is launched in 2026, Toyota is aiming to produce around 60,000 units per annum. The new plant’s capacity will be around 80,000 to 120,000 vehicle per annum in the first year. It can be later expanded to produce around 200,000 units per year. Toyota’s existing production capacity is around 400,000 units per annum. The third plant will increase production capacity by around 30%.

Toyota’s decision to launch a mid-size SUV is not surprising at all, since this segment has been registering strong growth. It holds significant potential in the coming years as well. Toyota’s expertise in SUVs can be effectively applied in mid-size segment. Similar to the success of Hyryder and Grand Vitara in compact SUV space.

The new mid-size SUV will allow Toyota to bridge the gap in its portfolio, between Hyryder and Innova Hycross. It is likely that a Maruti rebadged version will also be introduced at a later date. Toyota’s new mid-size SUV could also be considered for export markets, especially locations with right-hand drive system.

Talking about performance, Toyota’s new mid-size SUV could get both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The SUV will offer a comprehensive range of premium features such as large touchscreen, leatherette upholstery, dedicated connectivity suite and ADAS.

Plans for mini Land Cruiser in India

Along with the volume-centric mid-size SUV segment, Toyota is also looking to introduce a new product in premium segment. Although plans are not entirely finalized, it is possible that a mini Land Cruiser can become a reality for Indian market. This new product will target a niche audience base. The SUV will be imported as CKDs and assembled in India.

In the company’s lineup, the mini Land Cruiser will be positioned above Toyota Fortuner. It is expected to be competitively priced, offering a significant cost advantage in comparison to other luxury segment offerings.

Source