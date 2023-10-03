New Tata Safari, Harrier Facelift Official Teaser Out Before Launch

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch the new Safari facelift this month – It will get new exteriors and interiors

Tata Safari and Harrier have been facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment. They have lost a lot of sales to newly launched Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N. To ensure it continues as an able competitor, Tata Motors will launch updated Harrier and Safari this month.

New Tata Safari Facelift Teaser

In a lead up to its estimated launch just ahead of the upcoming festive season, new Safari and Harrier have now been officially teased for the first time. We get to see the new front with connected LED DRL along with new grille and a golden colour on Safari, which was seen on the now discontinued Jet Edition.

Tata Safari facelift and Harrier get a new front fascia, vertically stacked LED headlamps, connected LED light bar and a new front slatted grille. Sides do not get much update, except for the fact that it receives black alloy wheels. Changes towards the rear include a new rear bumper, LED tail lamps and skid plate.

New Safari and Harrier are expected to get a much larger touchscreen than seen on the current Safari. Cabin updates on the facelift could show off a revised dashboard design. It will also continue to sport wireless charging, ventilated seating at the front and rear, a panoramic sunroof and electrically-adjustable driver and co-driver seats.

Tata Harrier, Safari facelift Safety

Safari and Harrier are the only Tata cars on sale today which have never been crash tested. New Safari and Harrier will get 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, 360 degree camera along with radar-based ADAS safety features. New Tata Safari and Harrier will continue to draw power via the same 2.0 liter diesel engine. This engine makes 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to either a 6 speed manual or automatic transmission.

The company is also expected to introduce a petrol engine with this update. This could include a 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit offering 170 hp power and 280 Nm torque mated to manual or automatic transmission. Set to enter production in the coming days, the Tata Safari facelift and Harrier will command a premium over its current counterpart. Official bookings open on 6th Oct 2023.