New Toyota C-HR Debuts With Striking Design – 2.0 L PHEV, 223 Bhp

The PHEV setup coupled with the 2.0L engine in new Toyota C-HR is the most powerful variation – 223 bhp of combined power and 66 km of pure electric range

Toyota has unveiled its new-gen C-HR with a striking design. We can sense a European flair in this design and bears a lot of similarities with the Crown sedan, Prius and BZ3 sedan. New Toyota C-HR getsa two tone paint scheme and is an absolute eye candy, paying quirkiness tributes to its preceding model.

Unlike its predecessor, North America won’t see the new C-HR anytime soon or never. A customer survey in the USA even put C-HR in the top spot for least satisfying vehicles. Toyota will manufacture the new C-HR in Europe.

New Toyota C-HR Debuts

Design wise, it has stayed true to the Prologue concept as much as possible. Most of the design traits made it to the production model. Going by the response that the new Prius is generating, we would say that this new C-HR will garner a positive response. C-HR stands for Compact High Rider or Cross Hatch Runabout.

The vehicle stays true to its name. It is a Creta-sized compact SUV that measures 4360 mm long, 1830 mm wide, 1564 mm tall and has a 2640 mm long wheelbase. Front fascia is striking and is reminds of Toyota’s new-age design language seen on Crown sedan, Prius and BZ3. There are two power bulges on the bonnet and the rear takes a sharp coupe-ish roof line.

So sharp that it doesn’t get rear windshield wiper as wind flowing through it will deflect water droplets. Rear roof spoiler is very sporty. 20” alloy wheels look swanky and fill the wheel arches nicely. Two-tone paint scheme is likely to be standard across the trim levels as well. Flush door handles and sleek connected LED tail lights look sleek as well.

On the inside, there is a 12.3” free-standing infotainment screen and a 12.3” instrumentation screen. Top-spec GR Sport Premier Edition trims get GR branding on steering wheel, red stitching and red highlights both on the outside and inside. Toyota is still offering physical buttons for various climate control functions, despite the large touchscreen. Which is a nice touch.

Europe only gets hybrid powertrains

64-colour ambient display, a HUD, and premium JBL speakers are part of the package too. Because the new Toyota C-HR is primarily for Europe, it only gets hybrid powertrains. Both self-charging and plug-in hybrids are on offer. 1.8L engine is only a self-charging hybrid, while the 2.0L engine gets both self-charging and plug-in functionality. That said only the 2.0L self-charging hybrid gets an option for AWD.

The 1.8L engine makes a combined 140 bhp output, while the 2.0L engine will make a combined 198 bhp. PHEV setup with a 2.0L engine is the most powerful at 223 bhp and can cover 66 km of pure electric power on a single charge. A pure electric version is highly likely in the future as well, marketed under BZ brand.