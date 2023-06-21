New Toyota Vellfire Launch Price JPY 4.27m (Rs 27.23 Lakh)

While Toyota Alphard and Vellfire share the 2.5L hybrid powertrain, Alphard lacks the 2.4L turbo petrol option and Vellfire lacks the 2.5L NA option

Toyota has lifted the veil off its new VIP mobiles – Alphard and Vellfire. The JPY 4,720,000 (Rs. 27.23 lakh) starting price for Toyota Alphard and Vellfire is for Welcab assisted mobility vehicles on offer only with Alphard. Regular Alphard costs between JPY 5.4 million (Rs. 31.17 lakh) to JPY 8.72 million (Rs. 50.34 lakh).

Vellfire costs between JPY 6.55 million (Rs. 37.81 lakh) and JPY 8.92 million (Rs. 51.48 lakh). We hope Toyota soon launches the new Vellfire in India. In India, prices are likely to be more than twice the Japanese price. With this update, Toyota has made both its VIP mobiles a lot more premium and luxurious on the inside.

Toyota Alphard and Vellfire Launched

Both Toyota Alphard and Vellfire get GA-K variant of global TNGA platform. Toyota has taken a lot of effort in making this more luxurious. 50% more chassis rigidity with better adhesives, adaptive suspensions, rubber bushings in seat frames, memory foam seats, reduced wind noise, low-noise tyres, sound-absorbing interior materials add to the sense of luxury and refinement.

Toyota has made both Alphard and Vellfire comply with Japanese automatic parking systems in Japan. So, length is 4,995 mm, width is 1,850 mm and wheelbase is 3,000 mm. Design takes the “Forceful X Impact Luxury” theme and is reminiscent of Lexus LM. Alphard and Vellfire take a slightly different front and rear design to establish visual differences.

Alphard has a parametric-effect grille and a similar LED DRL signature, while Vellfire features a similar theme to Land Cruiser LC300. Vellfire reminds me of the recently-debuted MG Maxus. Side profile is identical, sans different design wheels. Rear has different tail lights. Vellfire features a wide LED bar signature that looks sharp and new age.

More luxurious on the inside

There is a modern dashboard that is a lot more minimal than before. It features wood inlays, a large central touchscreen infotainment screen and a digital instrument console. Even though there are two knobs for music control, AC control is all on the screen now. In the 2+2+2 or 2+2+3 seating arrangement, the middle row individual seats are the most prominent.

Calling them thrones will seem more befitting of the amount of creature comforts they offer. Like electrical seat adjustment, electric ottoman function, seat heating and ventilation, retractable table and even pull-down window shades. Getting in these seats is quite elegant too. They have automatic sliding doors and auto-retracting side steps that offer the first step at 220 mm off the ground.

There is a long overhead console that offers ambient lighting. Either second-row passengers can choose to open their side of the sunroof, which is a neat touch. Both seats get a detachable display to control various functions.

Engine options

Powertrains for Alphard include 2AR-FE 2.5L NA petrol (180 bhp, 235 Nm, CVT, FWD, AWD) and a hybrid version of this engine (total 247 bhp, FWD, AWD, 5 Ah battery). Vellfire only shares the hybrid engine with Alphard and gets an additional 2.4L turbo petrol engine (275 bhp, 430 Nm, 8AT, FWD, AWD). Toyota’s Safety Sense ADAS suite and Advance Park and Advanced Drive are on board too.