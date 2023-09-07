Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched For Rs. 2.25 L – Factory Chrome!

The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror’s updated 334cc liquid-cooled powertrain generates 29.9 PS of power and 32.7 Nm of torque

Bobber motorcycle genre is relatively new in India. And at the mainstream end of the spectrum, Bobbers are quite a niche. However, Jawa is capitalising on this genre with its newest instalment, 42 Bobber Black Mirror. The Black Mirror costs Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-sh) and is now the most expensive variant of 42 Bobber model.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched – The de facto Bobber?

The iconic brand has brought its popular 42 Bobber motorcycle to MY2023 with Black Mirror variant. Primary visual change is with a chrome-finished fuel tank that is quite popular with retro and neo-retro motorcycles. This is not just a new colour and Jawa suggests powertrain changes as well.

Jawa mentions that they have replaced the old 33mm throttle body with a new and improved 38mm throttle body. This was part of BS6 P2 transition. It ensures better-optimised charge intake and aids in optimum combustion as well. Jawa has tweaked the engine and fuel map too, resulting in a lower idling speed. Jawa mentions that 1500 RPM idling speed is now reduced to 1350 RPM.

This makes the motorcycle more fuel-efficient and more relaxed while idling. Other powertrain-related changes are re-designed gear and engine covers. Jawa 42 Black Mirror sports a slightly tweaked rear suspension, enabling a new level of comfort for riders. The superior damping in new suspension setup adds to the overall relaxed Bobber appeal.

The 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 29.9 PS of power and 32.7 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Jawa bundles in a slip-and-assist clutch for smooth gear shifts and lighter clutch action.

Latest entrant to Jawa’s ‘Factory Custom’ lineup

For the first time, Jawa 42 Bobber gets alloy wheels with Black Mirror. This brings tubeless tyres and worry-free rides. The company mentions that these diamond-cut alloy wheels are standard with 42 Bobber Black Mirror variant and existing customers can retrofit them too.

If we take Bobber motorcycles in India within the mainstream segment, Jawa 42 Bobber only competes with its stablemate Jawa Perak. Both motorcycles share their platforms, powertrains and other hardware, but take slightly different and unique design approach. In this sense, 42 Bobber is more neo-retro than Perak.

Royal Enfield is keen on cashing in the segment as it has commenced testing of Classic 350 Bobber (name not confirmed). However, Roya Enfield’s new 350cc Bobber seem to only identify as a Bobber and is basically a glorified and accessorised standard Classic 350. But Jawa’s Bobbers are Bobbers in the true sense.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, spoke passionately about the launch, stating, “With the successful launch of Jawa 42 Bobber last year, we further strengthened our dominance in the Bobber segment. The Bobber stable from our factory custom portfolio has enjoyed an ardent fan following from the riding community in India. The kind of love we received for the 42 Bobber made us push our boundaries in design and engineering to deliver the all new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror.

Bobbers embody the essence of individuality and distinctiveness; they are an emotional purchase, and the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is a fine example of why Bobbers are so special. The meticulous attention to detail, combined with the unique design language, makes it a true standout.”