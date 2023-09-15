Nexon Facelift 2nd Base Variant (Pure) Walkaround – Best Value For Money?

With prices starting at Rs 9.70 lakh and equipped with all necessary features, Nexon Pure variant seems to be one of the best value for money options

Looking to maintain its dominance in sub-4-meter SUV segment, Tata Motors has introduced the new Nexon at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh. This is an introductory price, available for a limited period. 2023 Nexon facelift is available in 4 trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless.

Nexon Pure variant features

Folks looking at a budget of under Rs 10 lakh can choose the entry-level Smart or the 2nd base variant Pure. The latter seems a better choice under Rs 10 lakh, as it has a decent set of features. A walkaround video reveals all the good and bad about 2023 Nexon Pure variant.

Nexon facelift follows the new design language, as seen with Curvv concept. The SUV has an updated front fascia and rear section. Dimensionally, there’s a difference of only a few millimetres. Pure variant has bi-function LED headlamps with follow me home function, LED DRLs, black colour grille, 16-inch steel wheel with wheel cover, side cladding, roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals, shark fin antenna and LED X factor taillamp.

Nexon has a spacious boot that packs in a 16-inch spare tyre under the floor. Desirable features missing with Nexon Pure variant include rear wiper and defogger and sunroof. However, there are no compromises on safety. All Nexon facelift variants have 6-airbags, electronic stability program, ISOFIX, reverse guiding sensors, central lock, hill hold control and auto headlamps.

Inside, Nexon Pure variant has premium plastic parts all across, fabric seats, carbon fibre finish on dashboard, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, 4-inch digital instrument cluster, piano black finish on doors and central console, new 2-spoke steering wheel with Tata backlit logo and touch buttons and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include rear AC vents, touch-based HVAC controls, 12v socket, rear power outlet, knitted roof liner and voice commands for phone and media.

While Nexon Pure variant seems a value for money option, it misses out on several of the premium features. Some examples include sequential LED DRLs and taillamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cooled glove box, wireless charger, leather wrapped steering wheel, ventilated front seats, leatherette seats and iRA connectivity suite.

Nexon Pure variant engine options

A good thing is that Nexon Pure variant has both the petrol and diesel engine option. However, it is being offered with only 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generates 120 PS of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCA. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6AMT. Drive modes of Economy, City and Sports are standard across all variants of Nexon facelift.