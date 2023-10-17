Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept Set To Grace Japan Mobility Show

The new Nissan Hyper Tourer concept vehicle signifies bonding between the occupants while embarking on a journey together

Concept vehicles are key for OEMs to showcase their vision to the masses and draw feedback. Some of these concepts that receive good reception, make it to production in a watered-down manner. Nissan Hyper Tourer concept is the latest one from the brand and the third in the series of advanced EV concept vehicles.

Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept

The Nissan Hyper Tourer concept vehicle will be on display at Japan Mobility Show in physical form. Japan Mobility Show is set to commence on 25th of this month. For starters, Nissan Hyper Tourer concept is an all-electric mini-van concept that the brand is touting as the future of mobility.

Primary focus here is to nurture bonds between occupants as they go along. This signifies appreciating company of friends and associates in occasions like road trips or even business outings. People who enjoy finer things in life should feel at home in this vehicle.

Nissan intends to offer the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with Hyper Tourer concept. It is jam-packed with advanced technologies, including autonomous driving tech, V2X (Vehicle To Everything) and more. With V2X, onboard high-capacity battery can supply electricity to homes, stores and other applications.

On the inside, Hyper Tourer concept has spacious packaging owing to Nissan EV Technology Vision. This includes high-density solid state batteries for optimum interior packaging and extremely low center of gravity.

Nissan is implementing kumiko and koushi patterns with overhead lighting elements. There is a flat LED panel on the floor too, that shows images of riverbed and sky. Interiors feature a harmony between digital and nature, creating a relaxing space. Front seats can swivel, allowing front passengers to have face-to-face conversations with rear seat occupants.

Powertrains and exterior styling

Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel control system ensures respectable acceleration and performance. The new solid state batteries have enough juice to ensure optimum performance. Autonomous driving is part of the package too and allows driver to also indulge in conversations with their companions.

Rear occupants can control navigation and audio in the front center screen with the help of wearable displays. Nissan says that this creates a sense of unity among present occupants. The company is also implementing AI systems to monitor biometric signs like brain waves, perspiration and breathing and change music and lighting to fit the mood.

The exteriors have typical mini-van proportions and Nissan is not shying away from it. There are smooth body panels, complemented by sharp character lines and profiling that embody Japanese traditional beauty. Aerodynamics have been given equal importance too. The central white line flows all around the vehicle and houses headlights and signature lamps too.