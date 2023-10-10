Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift AMT Launched – Starts From Rs. 6.5 Lakh

The new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift variants offer a decent balance between clutch-free driving convenience and affordability

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift is the latest launch from the Japanese automaker. It is coupled with non-turbo 1.0L 3-cyl engine. Being one of the hottest sub 4 meter SUVs, Magnite receives a sporty design, novel interior features and a highly efficient engine lineup. Nissan has launched Magnite EZ-Shift at an aggressive introductory price starting from Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-sh).

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift AMT Launched

For starters, Nissan is claiming that Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable and accessible AMT across SUV, hatchback and sedan segments. Bookings for the same have commenced today, 10th October 2023, for a nominal price of Rs. 11,000. There are four basic trim levels for Magnite – XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

Convenience of clutchless shifts with EZ-Shift AMT transmission options are on sale with all the trims. As of now, Nissan Magnite is on sale with three powertrain options – NA petrol MT, turbo petrol MT and turbo petrol CVT. Now, Nissan has broadened the horizon of Magnite’s variant lineup and introduced NA petrol AMT combo as Magnite EZ-Shift.

For Nissan, EZ-Shift stands for Easy, Economical and Exciting. Speaking of economy, Nissan claims ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.70 km/l with its NA petrol engine and EZ-Shift AMT, which is slightly higher than 19.35 km/l claim of its manual counterpart. Dual driving mode adds convenience of manual intervention too.

An intelligent creep function, anti-stall and kickdown features with Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift are notable too. Recently launched Magnite Kuro Edition gets this AMT option as well. Speaking of Kuro Edition, it starts from Rs. 8.27 lakh (ex-sh). Nissan India has added a new Blue and Black DT colour theme with the newly introduced AMT variants.

Nissan Magnite Interiors

Magnite’s cabin comes loaded with driver and passenger comforts and safety equipment along with a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster and a segment-first 360-degree camera.

Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0L 3-cylinder engine. It is offered in a naturally aspirated setup generating 72 hp power and 100 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT (EZ-Shift) along with a turbocharged setup kicking out 100 hp of peak power and 160 Nm peak torque mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Nissan Magnite finds extensive competition in its segment from the likes of the Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, recently launched Hyundai Exter and its Renault counterpart Kiger.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership.

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience.”